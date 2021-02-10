Sports
A closer look at Arizona Wildcats had numerous football transfers
The Arizona Wildcats recently completed their 2021 recruitment course, and things look very different from years past.
While the UA signed 18 high and junior college players, it also added nine transfers from other FBS programs. This fits with a national trend, such as 247 Sports Bud Elliott wrote that FBS schools signed more than 400 fewer high school prospects than in the 2020 class.
For many schools, the shift was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the ability to personally observe and meet those recruits. For Arizona, however, it was a matter of trying to get up to speed quickly with a coaching staff hired after most of the 2021 class had already been signed.
We clearly took a different approach based on the way we were structured as a team, based on our roster at the moment, UA coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday. We were very actively involved in the transfer portal.
Of the nine transfers, five have four years left to qualify as the NCAA 2020 does not count towards a player’s eligibility. Additionally, a one-year transfer waiver is expected to be approved this spring, so that no player has to sit down before participating.
It’s really like bringing in a high school student, Fisch said of many of his transfers. That’s like bringing in a high school student who has had a year of training. They just turned their year a little red and now we can take advantage of that opportunity too.
As for how he managed to get so many people to Arizona, it was a matter of selling them for what he and his staff are trying to accomplish.
We start every conversation with the personal relationship, and how #ItsPersonal has really taken on a mind of its own in terms of the communication and how we talk to these kids, Fisch said. We also believe we can help those children achieve their personal goals. What they asked of them is to give us the confidence to help them become professionals both on and off the field.
Many people transferring from one school to another transfer for two reasons. Either they want to be closer to home again, because they are someone from the West Coast or from Arizona who has decided to move to a different school for some reason, or (they) think this is the best chance of helping them get an NFL player.
Here’s a look at each of Arizonas’ nine inbound transfers, including comments from Fisch or an assistant coach about what they’re bringing to the team:
RB Drake Anderson
- Remaining years of eligibility: 3
- Length weight: 5 feet-11, 180 lbs.
- Previous school: Northwest
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 1,449 players in 2017, No. 91 RB, No. 17 in Arizona
- Possible role: Backup, starter in set with two backs
Anderson was the first of the transfers to go to Arizona after Fisch was hired, and he also has the most experience of any offensive newcomers. In 21 games for Northwestern from 2018-20, he ran for 926 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Wildcats in 2019 and the regular season in 2020.
He is the son of Damien Anderson, a former NFL who is retreating and is Northwesterns career leader.
Not only is Drake powerful, he’s fast, UA’s running backs coach Scottie Graham said. We were lucky to have him. That NFL pedigree is always a good thing. He’s going to add a lot of value to our running room.
QB Gunner Cruz
- Remaining years of eligibility: 4
- Length weight: 6 feet-5, 217 lbs.
- Previous school: Washington State
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 863 player in 2019, No. 28 pro QB, No. 16 in Arizona
- Possible role: Starter or backup
Cruz is the first of three quarterback transfers in Arizona to return to his home state after trying the Palouse for two years. He lost it Jayden De Laura for the runway last fall and appeared in one game for the Cougars, throwing for 34 yards on 5-of-7 passing in mop-up duty at USC.
Cruz, a product of Casteel High School, one of the top programs in Arizona, committed to the UA one day after entering the transfer portal last month.
I think he has a great skill, he has all the tools to be a great quarterback, quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty said. Has all the arm talent in the world, can make all the throws you ask for.
OL Davis DiVall
- Remaining years of eligibility: 4
- Length weight: 6 feet-5,285 lbs.
- Previous school: Baylor
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 1,747 player in 2019, No. 93 OG, No. 1 in Maine
- Possible role: Backup or special teams
DiVall actually signed with Arizona back in December and committed to Kevin Sumlin and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. He redshirted at Baylor in 2019 and retired from the 2020 season before posting his name in the portal.
Originally from Scottsdale, where he played for Notre Dame Prep, DiVall spent a year at a prep school in Maine before entering college, which means he will be one of the oldest freshmen in the country by 2021.
Considered the country’s No. 93 guardian in the 2019 recruiting class, DiVall gives Arizona some useful depth in the innermost line of attack.
BY Jason Harris
- Remaining years of eligibility: 4
- Length weight: 6 feet-7,220 lbs.
- Previous school: Colorado
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 289 players in 2020, No. 13 WDE, No. 8 in Arizona
- Possible role: Starter or backup
The family ties weren’t enough to get him the first time, but when Harris decided to leave Colorado after a season without forgetting, his UA roots played a huge part in landing in Tucson. The younger brother of Redshirt Junior Linebacker Jalen Harris and son of the Desert Swarm-era star Sean Harris, Jason had the high school Wildcats in his last three, along with the Buffs and Michigan State.
I don’t know why he wasn’t here when we got here, Fisch said, a not-so-subtle dig into the previous failures in recruiting staff.
Jason Harris brings the perfect size for an edge rusher, and that’s what Jalen will be for Arizona this season after playing outside linebacker in 2020.
This guy looks like the part of every defensive ending you’ll ever see in the National Football League, Fisch said. And when he grows in his body, when he gets strong and realizes how big he can get, he can become a special player.
LB Treshaun Hayward
- Remaining years of eligibility: 1
- Length weight: 6 feet-1,210 lbs.
- Previous school: Western Michigan
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 1,800 players in 2017, No. 71 ILB, No. 45 in Michigan
- Possible role: Opening game starter
While all of Arizonas’ other transfers will be able to play multiple seasons in Tucson, Hayward is a one-and-done one after four highly productive seasons in West Michigan. He has 237 tackles, including 142 in 2019 when he was the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and he also had five tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss that season.
Fisch calls Hayward a plug-and-play addition, one that starts right at one of the innermost linebacker spots.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, New Defensive Coordinator Don Brown had watched him during his college career and was the key to taking him to the desert.
I think it will fit perfectly, said Brown. He’s just a tacking machine. He’s all over the field.
S Gunner Maldonado
- Remaining years of eligibility: 4
- Length weight: 5 feet-11, 180 lbs.
- Previous school: Northwest
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 655 player in 2020, No. 50 S, No. 17 in Arizona
- Possible role: Starter or nickel advocate
Northwester’s second Wildcat-to-Wildcat transfer, Maldonado is another kid in the state who tried to get out of high school but couldn’t land. After one season at Evanston, where he recorded one tackle in three games, he rejoins former Northwestern and Chandler HS teammate Drake Anderson.
With Arizona, he joins a position group that has little experience, so look for him to have a shot right away.
Someone has to run the show; Gunner is that guy, security coach Chuck Cecil said.
QB Jordan McCloud
- Remaining years of eligibility: 3
- Length weight: 6 feet, 193 lbs.
- Previous school: South Florida
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 1705 player in 2018, No. 42 double QB, No. 274 in Florida
- Possible role: Starter or backup
While most transfers had some sort of connection to Arizona before getting here, either through a coach, or program-provided or state-sourced, McCloud is a wildcard in that regard. Oregon was the only one Pac-12 school that was interested in him
He’s not one to really go anywhere else either, as he started 17 games for South Florida, including seven in 2020. His last appearance, in the War on I-4 against UCF, threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns.
I think that’s definitely an advantage he played college football, he had reps and knows the speed of the game, QB coach Jimmie Doughtery said.
QB Nick Moore
- Remaining years of eligibility: 2
- Length weight: 6 feet -1,182 lbs.
- Previous school: Oregon State
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 3,455 player in 2017, No. 130 pro QB, No. 336 in California
- Possible role: Scout team
The third QB Arizona added via transfer, Moore will be a walk-on after staying in Eastern Washington and Oregon State. The brother of former OSU and NFL passer Matt Moore, he brings good genes and into a quarterback room that will have many new faces for Fisch and Dougherty to work with.
Isaiah Rutherford
- Remaining years of eligibility: 4
- Length weight: 6 feet, 192 lbs.
- Previous school: Our lady
- HS Recruitment Rankings: No. 208 player in 2019, No. 24 CB, No. 27 in California
- Possible role: Opening day appetizer
It was a dream come true when Arizona dropped Rutherford out of Sacramento high school in 2018, as the four-star project was also pursued by the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon, as well as Notre Dame. But when he decided to leave South Bend and play closer to home, the presence of an Arizona position coach who worked with NFL corners in the past played a big part in his decision.
Went a lot of coverage from the press man in Don Brown’s defense, that’s something (where) you’d like to have long turns, cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker said. He will bring the necessary experience to that position.
