Sports
Laguna Beach’s Jessica MacCallum continues to rise in junior tennis
Stefanie Fightlin had just watched her daughter, Jessica MacCallum, lose to Fallbrook’s Emily Deming for the second time in weeks in the final of a major tournament. She was philosophical when she packed up her folding chair on Monday afternoon.
There is only one person in the tournament who did better than them, Fightlin said. That’s how I always say it.
It was a good life lesson for MacCallum on an otherwise tough day. The No. 6 seed from Laguna Beach lost to the best Deming, 6-2, 6-2, in the girls’ title match 16 singles from the National level 2 tournament at the Tennis Club on Newport Beach.
“[My strategy] was to hit higher on her backhand, but that didn’t really work, MacCallum said. I tried to win as many points as possible. She’s really tough; she gets a lot.
MacCallum, 15, looks set for a bright future. In this tournament, she took an impressive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Buena Park’s Daniela Borruel in the round of 16 on Saturday, before upsetting Monte Sereno’s number 2-seeded Michela Moore 6-7, 6- 1, 6 -2 in the quarter-finals on Sunday.
“[Borruel] is a really good player, MacCallum said. I just played out of my head, really. My game plan was really good, I stuck to it and I was consistent with my level. I didn’t get really upset, something that sometimes puts me down, when I’m mad at myself or mad at something else. That match gave me a lot of confidence.
Everyone is good, so I feel really good. I’m just glad I got this far.
Her level was up and down in the final, but I appreciate Deming. The 13-year-old earned her second major win over MacCallum after beating her 6-4 and 6-3 in the final of the 118th annual United States Tennis Assn. Southern California Junior Sectionals Tournament.
It means a lot, said Deming. Last year we had a tough year, we didn’t play anything, so it feels really good to actually play tournaments, go to the finals and win them.
MacCallum had broken her serve four times in the first set of Monday’s game as Deming rushed to the early lead. Both players’ levels seemed to drop in the second set, which started with a break or serve from MacCallum.
She almost went up 2-0 in the set. At her match point at 40-30, the return of Demings service appeared to be long, but MacCallum didn’t call. Her serve was eventually broken in the game, and she said the missed call lingered in her mind for a while.
She broke Demings’s serve in the next game to get ahead 2-1, but Deming won the last five games of the game.
I think I’ve made more adjustments, Deming said. I missed more and she started attacking the ball more so I had to get my balls deeper.
MacCallum said she is looking forward to the upcoming high school tennis season, which would be her first. The Breakers have a good chance of bringing one in as tennis is one of the sports that can be played in the purple tier to reopen during the pandemic.
Laguna Beach has MacCallum’s older sister, Sarah, a junior who, along with graduate Ella Pachl, won the CIF Southern Section Individuals doubles title in the fall of 2019. Sophomore Katelyn Smith is another major player.
It’s going to be fun, said Jessica MacCallum.
