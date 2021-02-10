Cricket Australia condenses 2020/21 Sheffield Shield and men’s one-day competition





Cricket Australia condensed the Sheffield Shield and the men’s domestic one-day match this summer. Key points: The eight-round Sheffield Shield season will conclude with a final on April 15

The one-day men’s five-round cup will conclude with a final on April 11 The shield and cup dates have been revised, as well as the women’s one-day competition The Sheffield Shield season will now consist of eight rounds, followed by a final starting April 15th. The one-day cup consists of five rounds and the final is scheduled for April 11. The postponement of the Australian test tour of South Africa means that Pat Cummins, who has been appointed captain of NSW’s one-day team, and a stack of stars will be available for their states. Cricket Australia consulted with state associations and the players’ union before the season was cut short. Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of High Performance, noted that it was a decision to manage the “physical and mental well-being of players, officials and staff” amid a stressful summer of biosecurity bubbles. “The lived experience of operating during the pandemic has given us all new appreciation and perspective for the increased workload required to organize national elite sports competitions,” said Ginn. “It is out of this duty of care that, with the input and support of the Associations of States and Territories and the ACA, we have chosen to [Shield and one-day seasons]. “While ensuring that both competitions are long enough to ensure a high level of competition.” The Sheffield Shield, which started at a hub in Adelaide last year, will now be a home-and-away game again. It will resume next Wednesday, when NSW hosts Victoria at the SCG as Tasmania takes over Queensland in Hobart. Revised dates for women’s one-day competition Cricket Australia has also announced revised dates for the one-day domestic women’s match, which have not been condensed. The women’s national cricket competition will end on March 27, when the Australian team led by Meg Lanning will be in New Zealand for a limited overs tour. Brendan Drew, the Australian Cricketers’ Association’s manager of player relations, stressed that the revised matches took into account “a degree of fatigue for our male players after the BBL”. “The ACA commends Cricket Australia and the states for their flexibility in delivering a domestic schedule in changing and challenging circumstances,” said Drew. MONKEY

