Chase Young, Washington Football Teammates Dontrelle Inman, Nick Sundberg Testify Support for Police Reform in Maryland





The defensive end of the Washington Football Team, Chase Young, whose father was in law enforcement, testified before the Maryland House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and expressed support for police reform. Teammates Nick Sundberg and Dontrelle Inman also expressed support for House Bill 670, which, among other things, would repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. It would also empower a judge to issue a search warrant “only under certain circumstances.” And a person attending a public institution of higher education would be ‘exempt from paying tuition fees if the person intends to become a police officer under certain circumstances’. Voted the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Saturday, Young grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but his father spent 22 years as a police officer in Arlington, Virginia. An uncle was a police officer in Prince George’s County for 20 years. Two other uncles and two cousins ​​are police officers. But Young told the commission that when he drives and sees the police, “I have tactics that I look forward to to make sure my seat belt is on, and do everything I need to do to avoid being stopped. can happen. “ Young said that when he was young, he wanted to join the police force – and says he could one day. His family history of working in law enforcement led him to support the bill. But in spite of this he said, “I would still be concerned about the police in my community, how I moved or how they looked at me driving until 7-11 in my beautiful Mercedes, ‘Why are you giving me this look? ? ‘ It’s something that goes numb and it’s just like everyday life. And everyday life is always very careful. ” Young, Inman and Sundberg were thanked for their testimony by Maryland State Representative Vanessa Atterbeary via Twitter: Thx to @ jolanda4260 to testify about #PoliceReform & #PoliceAccountability & share your experiences as a black man dealing with the police here in MD! @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/LHGpPIDqda Vanessa balen (@vatterbeary) February 9, 2021 When the @BuienRadarNL appears to testify in support of the #PoliceReform & #PoliceAccountability Wkgrps Bill introduced by @RTLnews Thank you. @ mrinman pic.twitter.com/wokNKxzdcA Vanessa balen (@vatterbeary) February 9, 2021 Thank you @NickSundberg for appearing and speaking in support of #PoliceReform & #PoliceAccountability in the MGA today. As a new father, he can’t imagine worrying about his son the way black parents worry about theirs. @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/hqzFvNAfXQ Vanessa balen (@vatterbeary) February 9, 2021 Like Young, Sundberg and Inman have had a number of video conferences with Virginia and Maryland lawmakers on police reform. But speaking to the Maryland Judiciary Committee was another step for them. “One of the biggest aspects of this bill that is so important is transparency and accountability for police officers,” said Sundberg, a long-snapper. It’s important that we all trust our law enforcement officers. I have a son five days ago; I can’t imagine feeling some of the things that have been expressed during this call. ‘ Inman, a recipient, said America attacked it when it was confronted with the COVID-19 virus. He wants the same action for police reform. “Change doesn’t come unless the feeling of pain outweighs the feeling of change,” he said. “We all need to change where we live now and what we live in now is a disease.”







