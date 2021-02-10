Paul Malone’s tragic death makes tennis rock





Paul Malone covered countless Australian Opens and was a noted writer of tennis and rugby league. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam / Getty Images) The Australian sports community has been shocked by the death of beloved tennis and rugby league journalist Paul Malone. The former sports editor at the Courier mail in Brisbane, Malone died on Tuesday evening at the age of 59. KEEP IT SECRET: Australian Open hit by virus ‘cover-up’ claims CRAZY: Ash Barty writes tennis history with a ‘brutal’ act Malone died at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital, nearly two years after he was paralyzed from a fall in another hospital in 2019. Paul “Scobie” Malone. Great journalist. Fantastic size. And when the chips were, a fighter like no other. Rest in peace.https://t.co/EGUzMFavUS Robert Craddock (@craddock_cmail) February 9, 2021 The 59-year-old was a well-known tennis and rugby league writer and covered three Olympics. Aussie tennis has lost a great journalist, Paul Malone, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley tweeted Wednesday. My thoughts are with Paul’s wife Sharon, his son Thomas, friends, colleagues and everyone else who thrived on his coverage of so many sports. Australian tennis star John Millman tweeted: Incredibly sad to hear the news from Paul Malone. A titan of sports journalism who showed more struggle than I ever dreamed. The Brisbane Broncos also expressed their fear, while the Australian Olympic Committee described Malone as a master of his craft. The Broncos would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul Scobie Malone – a fine journalist who covered rugby league with passion and a keen eye for detail, the Broncos tweeted. Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by the news of his passing. Aussie tennis has lost a great journalist, Paul Malone, former sports editor of the @mail_sport. My thoughts are with Paul’s wife Sharon, his son Thomas, friends, colleagues and everyone else who thrived on his coverage of so many sports. #REST IN PEACE Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) February 10, 2021 Incredibly sad to hear the news from Paul Malone. A titan of sports journalism who showed more struggle than I ever dreamed. https://t.co/O16x0GRSWY John Millman (@johnmillman) February 10, 2021 The Broncos would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul Scobie Malone – a fine journalist who covered rugby league with passion and an eye for detail. Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by the news of his passing. https://t.co/uVyiUigTrA Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) February 10, 2021 The AOC is saddened to learn that outstanding sports journalist, Paul Malone, has passed away. Paul broke many stories about Olympic athletes, sports and covered three Olympics. A master of his craft 💚💛 https://t.co/EN8Cv7RKjW AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 10, 2021 The Australian tennis family is deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Malone, who brought to life so many wonderful stories about our game. Our sympathy goes out to Paul’s family and many friends. https://t.co/xrPsj8kWrU Tennis flanders (@tennisflanders) February 10, 2021 Well done @mail_sport & @craddock_cmail This is very sad and my condolences to all friends and family. Paul was a good man and a great journalist, and I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with him discussing all the topics of rugby league, QLD and sports. RIP Paul Malone Todd greenberg (@Todd_Greenberg) February 10, 2021 Aussie sport pays tribute to Paul Malone Story continues In a beautiful tribute to his former colleague, Robert Craddock of the Courier mail wrote: Malone showed incredible courage and tackled many great physical and mental challenges with a spirit that had long-serving doctors and nurses who expressed deep-seated admiration for the man and his equally inspiring wife Sharon. True to the self-effacing nature of the man, Malone fought his fights in private, far from the self-indulgent world of social media. He craved tears from no one, just the company of his family and some old friends. Despite his own extreme challenges, Malone stunned former colleagues by reaching out to them about their own setbacks and getting bedside help to call some Courier-Mail sports journalists fired last June. Malone has covered numerous Australian Opens, more than 100 State of Origin games, Kangaroo tours and has written books with rugby league greats Allan Langer and Brent Tate. Paul Malone is one of the best gentlemen I have ever met. Rest In Peace, Tate tweeted. Sad to hear of the passing of an old colleague / mate, Paul Malone. Relax, Scobie. Peter cunningham (@petantcun) February 9, 2021 click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







