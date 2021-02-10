No. 8/9 Women’s hockey continues hot streak with 2-0 Shutout over RIT





Next game: RIDE 2/10/2021 | 5:00 PM UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8/9 women’s hockey team Penn State remained unbeaten on home ice with a 2-0 shutout win at RIT on Tuesday-afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions (12-1-2, 12-1-2 CHA) improved to 8-0-1 at Pegula, including five wins in a row just three days after beating a run of two games against Robert Morris last Friday and Saturday. “I thought the team was generally playing well,” said the head coach Jeff Kampersal . “I don’t know if the score necessarily indicates the effort, but at the same time we need to better respond to opportunities tomorrow, perhaps with a slightly different offensive approach.” Junior ahead Julie Gough (Newcastle, Ontario) continued her hot streak with her fifth goal of the season and her ninth run in the last nine games. Junior defender Izzy Heminger (Dublin, Ohio) also scored her fourth point in the last three games, this time with her first goal of the season in the third period to provide Penn State with valuable insurance against RIT late (1-10, 1-10 CHA). “The games we played recently were kind of up-and-down fights with a lot of transitions,” said Kampersal. “[RIT] hid it pretty well in the neutral zone and hid it from the net. Coach Celeste [Brown] RIT has done very well with them. They play very hard and they make it difficult to score and their goalkeeper has done very well. “ Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun (Wyoming, Minn.) Only needed 12 saves to hit the shutout-win, but she did make some big stops early in the third period to prevent RIT from tying the game. RIT net less Taylor Liotta stopped 45 of Penn State’s 47 shots. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State turned the ice in its favor with a strong first period and a 1-0 lead at the end thanks to Gough’s goal. After Kiara Zanon (Fairport, NY) Natalie Heising (Wayzata, Minn.) In the slot for a shot, a RIT defender’s puck bounced straight to Gough at the side of the goal for the easy finish at 5:23 in the first period. The Nittany Lions had 17 shots on target against RIT’s 3 in the first period, but the Tigers’ defense blocked another 17 shots during that period with a wave of attacking opportunities. The second period was a similar story with Penn State beating the Tigers 12-6, but neither team found the back of the net in the period. Both teams had a power play shot in the second, with both penalty killing units successfully blocking the opponent’s chance. Bothun’s biggest save of the game came on a mini-breakaway for the Tigers early in the third period after a turn-over at Penn State’s end. The freshman goalie coolly kicked the attempt to keep Penn State ahead with one aside. The Nittany Lions added a quality guarantee halfway through the third period after a good offensive shift. Maeve Connolly (West Roxbury, Mass.) And Mallory Uihlein (Edina, Minn.) Worked the puck to the point for Heminger who ripped a shot at the net off a RIT skate and bounced into it. Amy Dobson (Hamilton, Ontario) provided a quality front screen to protect Liotta from seeing the puck. Penn State kept the Tigers from generating quality opportunities for Bothun to help her achieve her second shutout of the season. GAME NOTES AND STATS The Nittany Lions extended their longest unbeaten streak in franchise history to nine games with the win, beating their opponents 29-12 in the 8-0-1 trajectory.

With 15 games this season, Penn State is ranked sixth in the country with a scoring margin of +1.53 goals per game (43-26).

Heising tied a career-best six-game point streak dating back to January 24 vs. Mercyhurst. Her previous streak came from February 24 through October. 5, 2018.

It marked the first time Penn State played against former assistant coach Celeste Brown since taking over coaching duties at RIT this season. Former Nittany Lion captain Jordin Pardoski (’16) is also on Brown’s staff as an assistant coach. NEXT ONE Penn State and RIT conclude the home portion of Penn State’s game schedule with a Wednesday game at 5 p.m.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos