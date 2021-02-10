Opening of the sport season for the final of the President of Honor Cup – The Sahel





Sharing is caring! The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation opened the 2021 sports season at the July 29 Palace in Niamey on Sunday, February 7th. This sports season, combined with the final of the Honorary President’s Cup, is the opportunity for the followers of this sports discipline to meet around the table in a spirit of community and fair play. On this occasion were present the honorary president of this federation, Mr Mai Moustapha Fernand, the representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, the presidents of several trusted federations, etc. At the opening of this sporting season, the president of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Mr Doubou Mai Moussa, recalled that this season is marked by resilience to COVID-19 with the slogan Let’s Practice Respecting Barrier Movements. Mr. Doubou specified that the Federation’s program of activities will continue in accordance with the 2020-2024 action plan, which includes a grassroots table tennis development project. We will spend 80% on training young players in schools, centers or other suitable and safe places for the practice of table tennis, stated the president of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation before congratulating and greeting all who work tirelessly for the influence and development of this discipline. When coming to the final of the honorary president’s tournament, the players stood out in all categories. So for the para-tennis category, ie the handicaps, it is Moussa Abdou who takes first place, followed by Oumar Abdoulaye and then Saliffou Nomaou. For beginners, it is Sahadatou who is in 1st class, Ramatou Issa 2nd and Ramatou Idrissa 3rd. At the level of the junior ladies category, Tougouzou Danis is the 1st class, followed by Ramatou Issoufou and Nafissa Hassane. And in the same men’s category, it was Hadi Id of the academy club who came first, followed by Hafissou and Yamba. In the Adult category, Fayal Ali comes first, followed by Ibrahim Soumana and Amdine. The XXL’s of this competition are undoubtedly the vtrans and in this category it is Patrick who takes 1st place followed by Abdourhamane and Friday. At the end of the competitions, different medals were awarded to the winners in order of merit. And testimonials of satisfaction have been given to important figures in this sports discipline. One of these characteristic figures is Mr. Mai Moustapha Fernand, who is a model for young table tennis enthusiasts. Very stimulated by this initiative of the FNTT, the Honorary President, Mr Mai Moustapha Fernand, gave useful advice to all athletes in general and those of table tennis in particular. Abdoul-Aziz Ibrahim (one person)

