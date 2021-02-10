Kentucky Drops Heartbreaker to Arkansas on Tuesday





Next game: Auburn University 2/13/2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS UK Sports Network LEXINGTON, Ky.-Jalen Tate scored 15 runs, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds to go, and Davonte Davis made a bargain on the ensuing possession when Arkansas bypassed Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night and made an eight-game lost streak in the series. Kentucky security guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer off the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis, on the other hand, had a controversial edge layup role, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and got fouled. After Tate’s free throw, Kentucky got it on a 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass. Moses Moody added 14 runs for Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference). Connor Vanover had 12 points and JD Notae had 11 points. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 runs to lead Kentucky (5-13, 4-7). Sarr had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Mintz and Devin Askew 11 points each added and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10. Arkansas was leading 72-60 with 6:11 remaining before Mintz’s 3-pointer gave Kentucky the first lead since 40-39 early in the second half. The Razorbacks made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half, finishing with 18 of 23. Kentucky coach John Calipari announced that five-star freshman watch Monday night Terrence Clarke will likely miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained against North Carolina on December 19. He played in only seven games. Arkansas, which has won five of the last six games, will play in Missouri on Saturday. Kentucky will host Auburn on Saturday to end a four-game lost streak.







