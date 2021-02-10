The latest: Serena Williams back in the 3rd round of the Australian Open | Pro Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The latest news from the Australian Open (all times local):

2.30 pm

Serena Williams is back in the third round of the Australian Opens, where her stay in the Grand Slam tournament ended a year ago.

The owner of an Open-era record of 23 major singles championships went on to tackle the last seven games, beating 99th-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour.

Williams saved all three breakpoints she encountered, hitting half a dozen aces and putting together 27 winners with just 11 unforced errors.

The 39-year-old American has won the title in Australia seven times, but her third defeat to Wang Qiang in the third round in 2020 was Williams’s earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years.

This time, Williams will try to continue with a win over Anastasia Potapova, a 19-year-old Russian who was Wimbledon junior champion in 2016 and currently ranks 101st.

Potapova has not yet won a tour-level title and will make her debut in the third round at a major tournament.

1:35 PM

American Ann Li has reached the third round for the second time in a row at a Grand Slam by beating Alize Cornet at the Australian Open 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Li, who is ranked 20 and 69th, made her Grand Slam debut in Melbourne a year ago, reaching the third round at the US Open.

She reached her first WTA final at the Grampians Trophy last week by winning three matches. The final was canceled for scheduling reasons.

1 o’clock in the afternoon

Bianca Andreescu’s return to competitive tennis has been cut short after losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open.

Andreescu looked out of place from the start to the crafty Hsieh, who threw the 2019 US Open champion out of her rhythm with her deep, angular foundations and series of slices.

Andreescu, the eighth seed, had not played a game for 15 months due to injuries and the pandemic before beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round at Melbourne Park.

She had 25 unforced fouls against Hsieh, saving only three of the nine break points she faced. She double foul at match point.

Hsieh is known for knocking out top players in Grand Slam tournaments, having previously defeated Garbie Muguruza at the Australian Open and Simona Halep at Wimbledon.

11:55 am

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic headline the matches at Rod Laver Arena during the day session at the Australian Open.

Williams plays the 99th seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in the second round. The 23-time major winner has a record of 72-2 in second round games at Grand Slams, with just two defeats to her sister Venus (Australian Open 1998) and Garbine Muguruza (French Open 2014).

Djokovic, the best seed in the men’s draw, will take on the American Frances Tiafoe in the next match. Tiafoe, ranked 64th, has never beat a player in the top five.

Other previous Grand Slam champions in action on the women’s side include Bianca Andreescu, who plays Hsieh Su-wei; Simona Halep, who is up against Ajla Tomljanovic; Venus Williams, who plays Sara Errani; and Naomi Osaka, who plays Caroline Garcia in an evening session.

