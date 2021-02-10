Portland hockey legend Art Jones, captain of Buckaroos for 11 years, dies at the age of 86





Portland hockey lost a legend last week when Art Jones, who played in the original Portland Buckaroos, died on February 3 at the age of 86. Jones, a center man known as the Red Baron for his scoring touch, joined the Portland Buckaroos in 1960, leading them to eight league championships and three Patrick Cup wins. He was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1984. Art was a pioneer for hockey in Portland, and he is one of the best who ever played the game. He helped lay the foundation of what hockey should look like at the Memorial Coliseum, Portland Winterhawks president Doug Piper said in a press release. We want to share our condolences with the Jones family and celebrate the incredible man we loved. The Bangor, Saskatchewan native served 11 seasons as Portlands captain, winning two MVP awards. He has 1,580 points in 1,180 regular season WHL appearances, the second highest in league history. Jones retired from hockey in 1976 but stayed in Portland, where he participated in a number of Buckaroos tributes at the Portland Winterhawks games over the years. It gets better every year, Jones told The Oregonian in 2010. I don’t think there is any other team from that league that has tribute to them like this. The Winterhawk organization has a lot of class for this. He said in 2010 that he and his old hockey buddies occasionally met at a sports bar in Northeast Portland to have a few beers and discuss things, just like we did when we played. A member of the 1960-61 Buckaroos team, Jones was one of the first to play at the newly built Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and in the team’s first season in the WHL, Portland beat the Seattle Totems in the league. championship. The first game, I know it was exciting, but there weren’t many people here, Jones told The Oregonian in 1990 at a Memorial Coliseum’s 30th anniversary celebration. After about the first 10 games, we started packing them. Then we won the championship that year and then it was all over. Jones spent his last years living in a retirement home in Happy Valley with his wife Jill.

