India England Test Series: It’s a perfect pitch for test cricket





India may have lost the first Test against England yesterday, but the spectacular victory in the Test series in Australia was a shot in the arm for the format that is sparking renewed interest in the twists and turns, V-shaped restores and M-shaped collapses. India is addicted to shorter varieties of cricket. Literally, courtesy o tempora, o mores. Used to the swatting and insta flavor of T20s or, for the more patient, ODIs, the five-day game was considered too long and subordinate. Well, boring will always be so boring. Enter the testing of Test cricket. The length of the format itself now offers a wider canvas for drama, elbow room for a whole tale of micro worries and chases of microhope absent in shorter, too short-lived cricket. The renewed interest in Test cricket is fitting at a time when a pandemic has made us appreciate time with more time to pass valuable. Time, under Covid’s supervision, has lengthened and fueled the efflorescence of all kinds of leisure pursuits, from crocheting to cricket and many others in between. A five-day game that lasts about as long as a Netflix or Amazon Prime miniseries fits nicely into this changed lifestyle. In addition, Test cricket offers something old-fashioned TV viewing at predetermined hours. And generous breaks for lunch and tea.

Steve Smith, Mohammad Aamir, Ben Stokes: Cricket stars who did well in their first Test A … Unstoppable How leading international cricketers fared in their first test match after returning from exile. (Pictured from left: Steve Smith, Mohammad Aamir, Ben Stokes) A serious accusation Suspension: A year

Accused of: Mess with the ball

Performance in first test on return: 144 and 142, three catches. In March 2018, Australian Test captain Steve Smith admitted to tampering with the ball while on tour in South Africa. Smith was given a one-year ban on cricket and returned to international cricket at the World Cup this summer. But the first test he played on his return was the first Ashes test in Edgbaston last week. It couldn’t have gone better for Smith. Stripped of leadership roles, he enjoyed the responsibility. He hit a century in both innings, scoring 144 and 142, and almost single-handedly earned a 1-0 lead. The best compliments came in the form of comparisons to the peerless Don Bradman, who had similarly included England in the Ashes of 1948. Loss of appetite for play Self-imposed exile: Three years

Performance in first test on return: 107 and 80 not out Geoffrey Boycott, in what was his prime in 1974, did not make himself available for selection. He said he was losing his appetite for the game, but his autobiography hinted it may have been related to Mike Denness’s appointment as captain. But the time he spent off the field didn’t seem to have affected his game. In his first match on return, aged 37, he hit cricket each of the five days, scoring 107 and an unbeaten 80, when he saw England home with seven wickets. He would play 45 more tests, and continued to play until the ripe old age of 42.







