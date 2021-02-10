Football world mourns the death of Terez Paylor





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Terez Paylor, a senior NFL writer for Yahoo Sports and contributor to Chiefs’ reporting on 41 Action News, has passed away. Paylor’s longtime girlfriend, Ebony Reed, confirmed his passing on Tuesday in a statement released by Yahoo: While we are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Terez Paylors, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that has touched so many. Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will have a lasting impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans. Most importantly, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to many. To know him was to love him. He will be sorely missed. Paylor, 37, grew up proudly in Detroit before becoming a proud graduate of Howard University. He began a 12-year career with The Kansas City Star in 2006, covering high school, the Kansas City Brigade, Sporting Kansas City, the Royals, the University of Missouri, and eventually the Chiefs. It was during his last four years on the Chiefs Beat that his passion for football and talent for connecting with fans began to shine through his training camp reports, eventually leading him to the role at Yahoo, where he also co-hosted the very successful Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast with Charles Robinson . Paylor was a regular contributor to “Sunday Soundoff” as well as Chiefs training camp and playoffs specials. He also appeared on occasion the “4th & 1” podcast with co-hosts Nick Jacobs and Tod Palmer. 41 Action News Sports producer Nick Jacobs, who became close friends with Paylor together on the Chiefs beat for nearly a decade, was heartbroken to learn of his death: Terez was one of the best friends anyone could ever ask for. He had a heart of gold and he was always there when you needed him. His signature smile is what I will miss about him the most. It was always a joy to make him laugh. He was there for me in dark times and helped me get through it with lots of advice and his presence. He loved football, it was the way he and I became good friends by beating the Chiefs in 2013. He was so good at what he did. But man was an even better person. He worked insanely hard on his craft, but loved his family / friends even more. He was such an honorable person. There is a reason why he was loved just as much as in this city and in the football community. He did things the right way. Terez was a man of his word. He was so genuine and respectful to everyone. The world was a much better place when Terez was in it. I loved that guy as much as I loved my own family. He will be someone I will miss every day. And the fact that I can’t talk to him, get his life advice, or see him again is hard to accept. The next time I have good news and get ready to call him, it’ll be another brutal reminder of how quickly things can change. What crushes me the most is on a day like today, he’s one of the people I would have gone to to get through. And I can’t. But I feel even worse for his family and his loved ones. I just hope they ever know what a phenomenal person they have raised and how great the impact he has had on the world and those who crossed his path. If I’m ever lucky enough to have a child. I hope they grow up with the qualities that Terez had because he was such a special person. I hope we can all find a way to be a little bit more like Terez every day. Nick Jacobs, 41st Acton News sports producer 41 Action News Digital Content Producer Tod Palmer, who worked with Paylor at The Kansas City Star for nine years, said Miss Paylor’s laughs, dedication, humor and wisdom: Terez was the epitome of professionalism when we cut our teeth to the beat of high school, but more than that I’ve never met anyone who didn’t love Terez, nor would I have trusted such a fool.

He had a great sense of humor, even though he didn’t always show that side early in his career. In the meantime, I am a chatterbox and always joke, which annoys a lot of people. But not Terez. He always said he was 30% less productive when I was around. Which I would always argue against, yes, but you have at least 30% more fun so it’s worth it. He reluctantly agreed: Yes, you’re right. I have more fun, and I need it sometimes. It was no fun following him to the Mizzou beat, because no one can beat Terez, especially not me, although he never stopped giving encouragement and advice. We took pride in supporting and encouraging each other, both personally and professionally and through life’s most difficult times. My lasting memory is that Terez had a belly laugh that made every attempt of me to tickle his funny bones was worth it and I will always cherish our time together at morning meetings with the high school staff, on state wrestling or the KU relay hit boxes at Kauffman and Arrowhead, or share a meal. He was the best of us and I am and always will be calling him a friend. Rest in peace, TP1. I just can’t believe you’re gone. Tod Palmer, 41st Action News digital content producer The Chiefs released a statement regarding Paylors’ death: It is heartbreaking to hear the news that Terez has passed away. He was so young and full of life, he always wanted to do good through people. Many of us in the Chiefs organization have had the opportunity to build a friendship with him over the years, including our players, coaches and staff, and he was an incredible person with the right attitude and integrity. He was very proud of his stories, was always deep in the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had the chance to enjoy those conversations with him. Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took a genuine caring interest in the answer you gave. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez you are a permanent member of our All-Juice team. Pay’s affinity with football, including a passion for the college game and NFL Draft. To be annual All-Juice Team was one of the most popular pre-draft features. Twitter was inundated with tribute to Paylor after the news was announced Thursday afternoon, including a powerful statement from ESPN’s Louis Riddick: Wait a minute … this just isn’t right. What is happening!!! Listen. Terez Paylor was my husband. Respected him to the fullest. 100%. He was real, talented, intelligent, sincere … I loved talking to the man. This is devastating in every way. My condolences. I am numb. pic.twitter.com/91SisU0NuF – Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 9, 2021







