AO Live Blog: Serena cruises; Andreescu loses; Sabalenka’s new streak | TENNIS.com

Fucsovic shuts Stan out, FAA takes flight

It looked like Marton Fucsovics’ second round with Stan Wawrinka was the one who got away. Until the 2014 champion couldn’t close the door. After leading two sets and failing to serve the game at 5-3 in the fifth, Fucsovics trailed the entire decisive tie-break by 10 points, but saved three match points 6-9 in the win. the last five points, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 [11-9]

On Court 3, Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his strong game in Melbourne. The 20-year-old drove past local favorite James Duckworth, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime, who lost his seventh consecutive ATP final at the Murray River Open Saturday, has not dropped a set this week.

Sori floats past Kvitova

When Sorana Cirstea learned that she (along with 71 other competitors) would be forced to stay in her Melbourne hotel room for the full 14-day mandatory quarantine after traveling on one of the charter flights where a passenger test was positive for COVID- 19 on arrival, she tweeted“If they had told us this rule earlier, I wouldn’t be playing in Australia. I would have stayed at home.”

Cirstea may feel different now. The Romanian took her first Top 10 victory on the main stage since the 2012 AO when she ousted upcoming US Open champion Samantha Stosurthe at the time of the first round of the US Open in the opening round. -6, 6-1 win in eighth place 8 Petra Kvitova, a finalist here two years ago, to set a third-round meeting with 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova. The left-handed Czech ended Rebecca Marino’s inspiring run 6-1, 7-5. Matt Fitzgerald

Serena Cruises

Serena Williams put in a clinical performance to get past Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 and took her spot in the third round in just 69 minutes.

While the first set was competitive, Serena was in charge from the start and was never really challenged. She hit five aces and 18 winners and dictated the game against her less experienced opponent. In the second set, Serena had full cruise control, made no casual mistakes and played six consecutive games. She sealed the win at her first match point with an emphatic ace.

Stojanovic, number 99, played in her very first Grand Slam second round. Nina Pantic



Sabalenka starts a new series, Li continues to worry

Aryna Sabalenka returns to the third round in Melbourne for the second time in three years, navigating an uneven first set to eventually beat Daria Kasatkina, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Sabalenka, whose 15-game winning streak came to an abrupt end at the Gippsland Trophy last week, lagged the former number 10 in the world rankings for most of the first set, but tied in time for a tie-break. Despite 30 unforced fouls against just four of Kasatkina, Sabalenka nevertheless took the lead with 22 winners of its own and withstood a second set shot from the Russian to eventually advance in Margaret Court Arena in just under 90 minutes.



With only one Grand Slam appearance to her name in the second week, can the nine-time WTA title winner reverse her trend of underperforming on the games biggest stages?

In her way is rising American Ann Li, who is in a major’s third round for the second time after surviving French veteran Aliz Cornet, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Cornet played her 56th Grand Slam main draw in a row, approaching the record of 62 currently held by Ai Sugiyama, and her experience helped her almost force a decisive set before Li, a fellow champion in the unfinished Grampians Trophy, split in two tore. David Kane

Potapova Breaks New Ground Down Under

Russian teen Anastasia Potapova supported her upset of No. 24 seed Alison Riske with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former No. 25 World Champion Timea Babos to reach her first major third round.

Potapova, a former junior Wimbledon champion, suffered a catastrophic ankle injury while the WTA Tour was shut down due to COVID-19, and spent six months out of court before returning to action in early 2021.

With 2-4 in the second set, Potapova won the last four matches, converting her second match point to enjoy her best Grand Slam finish of her young career.

The 19-year-old could then play 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams; the pair played in the first round at this tournament last year, where the American advanced in straight sets.

Click here for more information about Potapova’s comeback. David Kane

Tennis expectations are changing rapidly. Bianca Andreescu hadn’t played a game in 467 days until her three-set first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday; by Tuesday many were back on the No. 8 seed wagon and why not, considering the last time we saw her on a big stage. In her transcendent 2019, she won huge titles in Indian Wells, her native Canada and the US Open. Also note from that year: Andreescu won 16 of her 20 matches in three sets. Shell hopes to add another victory on Wednesday, after dropping the first set in her second-rounder to cunning Hsieh Su-wei, 6-3.



Overlook Hsieh at your own risk, although by now anyone who views the sport with a bit of seriousness knows how effective her unique play can be, even against the world’s best. With her mix of slice, spins, pace and direction, Hsieh’s opponents must be trapped in order to be victorious. Andreescu was not, made 11 unforced errors and won only two of the nine second serve points.

She played Hsieh Su-weis match, Tennis Channels said Martina Navratilova after the first set. [Andreescu] must move her, divert every chance she has. Andreescu seemed to finish in form as the set went on; she trailed 5-1, got a break back for 5-3 and had a game point for 5-4, but not before the No. 71 (and No. 1 doubles) world champion took the set.

After falling quickly 3-0, Andreescu showed flashes of brilliance, but she couldn’t turn Hsieh off her game. The 35-year-old would race to the finish 6-3, 6-2.Ed McGrogan