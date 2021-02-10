Sports
AO Live Blog: Serena cruises; Andreescu loses; Sabalenka’s new streak | TENNIS.com
Keep up to date on TENNIS.com every day from last ball to last, of the Australian Open. We have match updates, photos, video highlights and more in our daily notebook.
Fucsovic shuts Stan out, FAA takes flight
It looked like Marton Fucsovics’ second round with Stan Wawrinka was the one who got away. Until the 2014 champion couldn’t close the door. After leading two sets and failing to serve the game at 5-3 in the fifth, Fucsovics trailed the entire decisive tie-break by 10 points, but saved three match points 6-9 in the win. the last five points, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 [11-9]
On Court 3, Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his strong game in Melbourne. The 20-year-old drove past local favorite James Duckworth, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Auger-Aliassime, who lost his seventh consecutive ATP final at the Murray River Open Saturday, has not dropped a set this week.
Sori floats past Kvitova
When Sorana Cirstea learned that she (along with 71 other competitors) would be forced to stay in her Melbourne hotel room for the full 14-day mandatory quarantine after traveling on one of the charter flights where a passenger test was positive for COVID- 19 on arrival, she tweeted“If they had told us this rule earlier, I wouldn’t be playing in Australia. I would have stayed at home.”
Cirstea may feel different now. The Romanian took her first Top 10 victory on the main stage since the 2012 AO when she ousted upcoming US Open champion Samantha Stosurthe at the time of the first round of the US Open in the opening round. -6, 6-1 win in eighth place 8 Petra Kvitova, a finalist here two years ago, to set a third-round meeting with 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova. The left-handed Czech ended Rebecca Marino’s inspiring run 6-1, 7-5. Matt Fitzgerald
Serena Cruises
Serena Williams put in a clinical performance to get past Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 and took her spot in the third round in just 69 minutes.
While the first set was competitive, Serena was in charge from the start and was never really challenged. She hit five aces and 18 winners and dictated the game against her less experienced opponent. In the second set, Serena had full cruise control, made no casual mistakes and played six consecutive games. She sealed the win at her first match point with an emphatic ace.
Stojanovic, number 99, played in her very first Grand Slam second round. Nina Pantic
Getty Images
Sabalenka starts a new series, Li continues to worry
Aryna Sabalenka returns to the third round in Melbourne for the second time in three years, navigating an uneven first set to eventually beat Daria Kasatkina, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Sabalenka, whose 15-game winning streak came to an abrupt end at the Gippsland Trophy last week, lagged the former number 10 in the world rankings for most of the first set, but tied in time for a tie-break. Despite 30 unforced fouls against just four of Kasatkina, Sabalenka nevertheless took the lead with 22 winners of its own and withstood a second set shot from the Russian to eventually advance in Margaret Court Arena in just under 90 minutes.
Getty Images
With only one Grand Slam appearance to her name in the second week, can the nine-time WTA title winner reverse her trend of underperforming on the games biggest stages?
In her way is rising American Ann Li, who is in a major’s third round for the second time after surviving French veteran Aliz Cornet, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Cornet played her 56th Grand Slam main draw in a row, approaching the record of 62 currently held by Ai Sugiyama, and her experience helped her almost force a decisive set before Li, a fellow champion in the unfinished Grampians Trophy, split in two tore. David Kane
Potapova Breaks New Ground Down Under
Russian teen Anastasia Potapova supported her upset of No. 24 seed Alison Riske with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former No. 25 World Champion Timea Babos to reach her first major third round.
Potapova, a former junior Wimbledon champion, suffered a catastrophic ankle injury while the WTA Tour was shut down due to COVID-19, and spent six months out of court before returning to action in early 2021.
With 2-4 in the second set, Potapova won the last four matches, converting her second match point to enjoy her best Grand Slam finish of her young career.
The 19-year-old could then play 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams; the pair played in the first round at this tournament last year, where the American advanced in straight sets.
Click here for more information about Potapova’s comeback. David Kane
Tennis expectations are changing rapidly. Bianca Andreescu hadn’t played a game in 467 days until her three-set first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday; by Tuesday many were back on the No. 8 seed wagon and why not, considering the last time we saw her on a big stage. In her transcendent 2019, she won huge titles in Indian Wells, her native Canada and the US Open. Also note from that year: Andreescu won 16 of her 20 matches in three sets. Shell hopes to add another victory on Wednesday, after dropping the first set in her second-rounder to cunning Hsieh Su-wei, 6-3.
Getty Images
Overlook Hsieh at your own risk, although by now anyone who views the sport with a bit of seriousness knows how effective her unique play can be, even against the world’s best. With her mix of slice, spins, pace and direction, Hsieh’s opponents must be trapped in order to be victorious. Andreescu was not, made 11 unforced errors and won only two of the nine second serve points.
She played Hsieh Su-weis match, Tennis Channels said Martina Navratilova after the first set. [Andreescu] must move her, divert every chance she has. Andreescu seemed to finish in form as the set went on; she trailed 5-1, got a break back for 5-3 and had a game point for 5-4, but not before the No. 71 (and No. 1 doubles) world champion took the set.
After falling quickly 3-0, Andreescu showed flashes of brilliance, but she couldn’t turn Hsieh off her game. The 35-year-old would race to the finish 6-3, 6-2.Ed McGrogan
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]