SVR daVinci Table tennis table | Killerspin





Classic by nature, unconventional in design



Limited edition designer series for 20th anniversary After 20 years of passionate work building the highest quality ping pong equipment, Killerspin celebrates this milestone for connoisseurs of the game with the release of a limited edition table that encompasses all our ancient knowledge and crafting experience. SVR daVinci is the latest stationary table where form and function come together and science and art are one. Designed in minimalist style, colored mainly black and contrasted with aluminum accents, with Killerspin badges tastefully adorning the frame, net and pole set. A unique serial number, laser etched onto an aluminum plate, is proudly placed on the tabletop frame and will be a great conversation piece to play with. Tabletop inspired by Fibonacci The new daVinci tables are equipped with our new Fibonacci inspired table tops. The Fibonacci Sequence, also known as the Golden Ratio, is one of the most celebrated mathematical principles of beauty in nature. With an area of ​​artistic expression along the net, the daVinci Designer Series ping pong tables allow you to personalize your table with logos or artwork. This option is provided for free and does not affect functionality or play. The innovative table top features a matt lamination, with a thickness of 18 mm, which is scratch resistant, so you get a consistent bounce every time without the ball marks. The highest quality materials have been used to create the sturdy aluminum steel frame and base.

Equipped with 8 levellers to calibrate a playing surface that is as smooth as possible.

Meticulously hand crafted for the highest level of attention to detail.

2 drawers on each side keep paddles and balls safely stored.

The net post set is easy to assemble and can be removed if necessary.

Extra net is included Easily assemble in your home, from shipping box to playtime in 10 minutes. To create your free custom sticker for your unique table tennis table, fill out our customization form or contact the concierge at 1-866-577-5291.

