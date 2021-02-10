Ashwin’s Mankad v Steve Waughs Handball: Some Little Known Cricket Laws | Cricket News

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in this country and is played in practically every corner and corner of India. Every young child knows most of the rules in the game well, but not everyone can claim to know everything.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who are the administrators of the rules of cricket, have explained every rule involved in the game. Here we take a look at some of the little known rules surrounding the game of cricket.

1. Lost ball

Cricket has gotten faster and more active since the advent of T20 and now even the T10 format of the game. With bats getting heavier by the day, the attacks from Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers and Hardik Pandyah have the ability to send the ball into orbit and out of the stadium.

If the ball is lost in such a situation, the fielding side may call it a lost ball. The throw is then called dead and the referees call for another ball that is comparable to the number of old overs that was the previous ball. The batsmen are then awarded runs based on the number of runs they managed to score on the previous ball. If the batsman did not hit the lost ball, the runs go down as extras.

2. No appeal

There have been many occasions when, due to various noises, such as those made by the crowd, sometimes the ball turned over by the batsman is not heard by the umpire and the batsman is given a reprieve. While DRS has solved that problem by allowing players to revise the referee’s decision, when the players on the field themselves do not appeal for a decision, the situation is quite different.

By law, a batsman cannot be issued by the umpire, even if he is, until the field team asks for it. However, the batsman has the freedom to walk away with the mind of a sportsman. However, it is crucial that the field team appeals. Otherwise, the umpire has ample right to recall the batsman and declare the ball a dead ball.

3. Man loading

The term ‘Mankading’ first came about when legendary Indian all-rounder Vinod Mankad dismissed an Australian batsman Bill Brown during a test match in 1947. The rule states that the batsman at the non-striker’s end cannot leave his fold until the bowler has released the ball.

However, to get you started, batsmen generally tend to come out of their fold a little earlier than usual. Since it is not considered by many to be in the spirit of the game, it was not seen very often. However, folks like Ravichandran Ashwinmanading Jos Buttler in the IPL 2019 season sparked a discussion about whether manading is fair or not.

4. Restriction of an injured player

Cricketers often took advantage of loopholes and spent a considerable time while fielding without the excuse that they had sustained an injury. However, a new rule has come into effect requiring the player to inform the player of the real reason. before leaving the field.

If a player leaves the field for more than 15 minutes, he may not be hitting / bowling as much in the following innings of the game. This rule significantly reduced the number of players benefiting from the rule. But this is where the gray area begins.

5. Handling the ball

Handling the ball has always been a gray area by law. While the law says that if a batsman tries to control the ball intentionally, the umpire has ample right to pronounce it. Batsmen could have handled it to avoid injury from the ball coming towards him. These things can make it difficult for a referee to make an impartial decision.

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was famous for the ball in the 2001 series against India. Waugh was engaged with Harbhajan Singh in the third and final test in Chennai, which India won.