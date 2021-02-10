Indiana is becoming the preferred destination in College Football

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. When Deland McCullough saw Mike Hart leave Indiana to take a job at Michigan, he texted Tom Allen asking if the running backs coach position was still open.

McCullough, who was Indiana’s running backs coach from 2011-16, was currently in his third year as an RB coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in preparation for this second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

When Allen read McCullough’s message showing interest in returning to Bloomington, he thought, “Seriously?” Allen also went to one of the assistants and said, “You won’t believe who’s interested in this job.”

Indiana is a special place for McCullough, and after seeing what Allen has built for the past few seasons, he said on Tuesday that he wants to be a part of the Hoosiers’ future.

When McCullough raised the Indiana opportunity with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the legendary coach knew exactly who Allen was and what was going on in Bloomington.

“It’s the culture that Coach Allen has created here. When I spoke to Coach Reid about the possibility of coming back to Indiana, he started talking about Tom as if he knew him,” McCullough said. “I asked if he knew him and he said, ‘No, I can just see his energy and see what he’s doing.’ Everyone, even from the NFL point of view, is talking about Tom Allen and the commitment to college he has made. ”

That right there is proof of what Allen has established in Bloomington.

Losing Hart seemed like a huge loss to Indiana. He has done a great job developing guys like Stevie Scott over the past few seasons and he has been very good at recruiting.

It seemed like it was going to be tough replacing Hart with someone of his caliber, and then a Super Bowl champion who’d coached some of the best running backs in the NFL reached out to Allen.

“This is not about me. We all need us. I am only as good as the coaches I have on staff and I understand that. We are only as good as the players we have who represent us on the field” Allen said. . “That is recruiting, that is development, and all the relationships that come with it. It’s about people. Those guys have expressed the desire to come here and that is something special.”

This isn’t the first tenant to knock Allen out of the park since becoming head coach at Indiana. Hiring Kalen DeBoer as the offensive coordinator for the 2019 season propelled the Hoosiers’ attack to new heights and DeBoer was so successful that he landed a job as head coach at Fresno State the following year.

Moving Kane Wommack to the defensive coordinator paid off last season, while Wommack turned the Hoosiers’ defense into a force last season, leading the country in interceptions and the Big Ten in takeaways. Wommack then got a job as a head coach at South Alabama.

Off-season, Allen hired Charlton Warren of Georgia to replace Wommack, which was another solid addition. Not to mention that Allen hired Aaron Wellman this summer to take over the strength and conditioning program. Wellman left the New York Giants to come to Bloomington.

“For me, it was about building something I believe in. I built this in such a way that I believe you’re building something special that goes way beyond the game,” Allen said. “I think people want to be a part of that. You have to find people who are right for you. You shouldn’t lose sight of that. These guys are very talented individuals in their field, but they suit us.”

When Allen spoke to both Warren and McCullough about how this program is perceived from the outside, he got a great response.

“Speaking to both Charlton and Deland about the way our program is viewed by the staff where they come from, it’s different conferences, different levels, geographically farther out, but we saw a consistent theme that people were seeing the change,” said Allen . “They have seen the culture shift. They have seen performance on the field as a team, a team that plays together with purpose, plays with passion.”

Hence, Indiana is becoming a sought after destination for those in college football. Not just coaches, but recruits too.

Allen has gotten off to a flying start in recruitment and continues to ratchet up each season.

But in no way are Allen or his coaching staff or the players satisfied with what they have built. There are still many things Allen still wants to achieve, such as winning a Bowl Game and winning the Big Ten.

McCullough didn’t come back to Bloomington because of what Indiana did, he came back because he believes in what Indiana will do.

“Everything suited me exactly,” said McCullough. “Coach Allen, the program, the direction it’s going. I just said, man, I felt it in my mind – I wanted to be part of the next step IU football takes.”

