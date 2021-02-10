Obituary: Toni Heather Rees – Portland Press Herald





Toni Heather Rees 1946 – 2021 GULFPORT, Fla. – Toni Heather Rees, Ph.D., was born in Cornwall, England in 1946, and died at the home of loved ones in Gulfport, Florida on February 6, 2021. Toni first dated her wife Margaret in 1975 and they lived happily in Maine with their family of dogs and a cat before moving to Florida. Toni lived well with cancer for several years and died at the age of 74 with a rich and interesting life. Heather was the name her family was known by until she left home to attend college at the age of 18. Toni was the name she knew outside of the family for most of her adult life. She had a loving family that, she said, gave her the stability to explore the world. After graduating, Toni taught for two years in Kenya at Voluntary Services Overseas (the UK version of the Peace Corps). She fulfilled a dream by returning to East Africa to celebrate her 60th birthday by climbing Kilimanjaro and visiting her old school and now adult alumni in Kenya. Toni enjoyed working and traveling in many parts of the world. She hiked much of the New England Appalachian Trail and loved camping, kayaking, biking, golf and tennis, table tennis, and Pickle ball. Toni was delighted when her wife Margaret retired and also started cycling long distances, so they enthusiastically shared many energetic hours of cycling in different states. Toni taught deaf children in England, and in the mid-1970s she came to the US to "visit" Gallaudet University, the only university for deaf students in the world. Toni obtained work and a scholarship to earn a PhD from Gallaudet and never returned to live in the UK. In 1985 Toni became a professor at the University of Southern Maine, where she stayed for 17 years. In the 1990s, she completed a sign language interpreter program at Northeastern University in Boston and became a nationally certified interpreter. Toni organized sign-language interpreter training throughout Maine and worked part-time as an interpreter until her retirement in 2004. She was grateful to the deaf community for providing her with such a richly rewarding career. Retirement was a happy journey and physical activity with reading and playing Bridge and Canasta to keep the gray cells working. Toni felt blessed with friends and family in the UK and US who always welcomed her. She appreciated the awareness of the small daily events brought to her by Buddhist practice. She enjoyed being part of the gay and lesbian community in the US. She thought that her life was mostly fun, varied and wonderful. She wanted to thank everyone who has so generously given her such a pleasant life. After more than 35 years together, Toni left behind her wonderful wife Margaret; her cousins, Elaine and Colin; and many loving friends. Toni's remains will be scattered in Maine, Florida and Cornwall, the Celtic lands that were deeply home to her. In lieu of flowers, you can send a tax-deductible donation to support girls' education and a care center in Kenya near where Toni taught: Friends of Kakamega PO Box 98 Freeport, ME 04032, USA Phone: 802 -490-0522. E-mail address: [email protected] ofkakamega.org







