Golden State Warriors wild about Stephen Curry after miraculous basket

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr saw Michael Jordan put down so many impossible shots over the years that he had to chuckle when asked if Stephen Curry’s behind-the-main circus late in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s 114-91 win at the San. Antonio Spurs reminded him of what the Chicago Bulls legend did regularly.

“That part was a bit Jordanian,” Kerr said. “I saw [Jordan] take that step often. Go to the edge and get dirty and just wipe it back a bit. He didn’t always make it, but he enjoyed shooting. That was an incredible example of body control and touch and feeling. What a great shot. “

In a career of incredible plays, Curry’s whirlwind shot by three Spurs into the track has been one of the most interesting in recent memory. With 2:01 left in the first quarter, he took a pass above Draymond Green’s 3-point line and dribbled to the edge past Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan and veteran Rudy Gay, who came from the right to try to cut Curry . Once he got closer to the edge, Curry jumped on Spurs guard Lonnie Walker, thought of throwing a pass-out to Warriors guard Kent Bazemore in the corner, but changed his mind when he heard the whistle.

Curry threw the ball over his head with his right hand. The Spurs defenders were left in awe as they tried to figure out how Curry twisted his body in mid-air to finish such a play.

“It was fun,” admitted Curry after the game. “I don’t know the ranking, but it was up there, sure. I had to improvise. I don’t even know how to explain it; I just had a good flow when I got in touch and heard the whistle. Just put it on the glass. as you can. All the wild and acrobatic shots you practice or try, the instincts take over – so that was pretty cool. “

The game left teammates and coaches in amazement – a reminder that Curry is playing on a different level at this point in his career.

“Man, I’d have to go back in the vault for that,” Green said with a smile when asked to rank the piece among Curry’s all-time moments. ‘That was fun. Make the mistake and just turn it up. I don’t know if he did this [claps arms together], but it was very close to a small cover from MJ. It was fun. So that was certainly a good one. “

The move seemed to surprise even Curry himself, but it brushed off all comparisons to Jordan and the high-flying acrobatics that MJ exhibited throughout his career.

“There was nothing flying high or above the edge about it,” Curry said. ‘So at least I’ll go on the [Steve Smith] Smitty’s ‘under the brim’ list. I take that recognition. But yes, I switched hands; that’s the only comparison. “

Even when Curry tried to downplay his latest performance, his teammates couldn’t believe what they had just seen.

“When you look at me on the couch, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy! Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson said. But I am a stan. I think he is currently the best player in the world. Baze [Bazemore] said the last: [Curry’s] just unreal. And the fact that I can get a close look at him, I can see everything he does is just … it’s cool to watch.

‘I don’t take this for granted. I don’t think we’ll ever see anyone, I never want to say it, but for a very long time we won’t see anyone like Steph Curry. ‘

Curry’s highlight shot came on the final night of one of the most impressive road trips he’s had in recent memory. During the four-game Warriors swing through Dallas and San Antonio, Curry combined 149 points in four games and went 25-for-50 from outside the arc. After a slow start to the season, Curry has taken on the challenge of leading an understaffed team back to the postseason, a challenge made even more difficult in Texas as the Warriors played without big men James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle )).

After nailing a 3 pointer, Steph Curry is celebrating with Draymond Green. Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

“I’m blessed to be healthy after last year,” Curry said. “And of course the way the season started with all the commentary, chitchat and stuff, I worked my way through the rehab during the off season, and I’m just glad I’m playing night after night … I feel like strong, I feel in the rhythm, I feel ultimate control over my game My shots are falling And it all comes with not only my own confidence but also the growing confidence of our team in terms of how we try to play. Win or lose, that familiarity and that comfort comes game after game, so that’s important. I feel absolutely the strongest I’ve ever been. I have a lot of energy, feed my boys and just try to play. It feels now good to. “

Curry plays so well that Kerr echoed what he said last week: he believes the 32-year-old guard plays the best basketball of his career.

“I think that’s part of Steph’s genius is he just constantly amazes you to the point where you almost take it for granted,” Kerr said. “I really think, and maybe it’s indirectly given the injuries and the fact that he’s playing with a different group of guys – this is the best I’ve ever seen him, just from a confidence and strength standpoint. And that says something,” obviously, a two-time MVP, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look better. “

It’s a sentiment that Green echoed, saying he also believes his old teammate plays “the best basketball of his career.” After all the frustration from parts of the fanbase over the past few days over whether Kerr and the Warriors would allow Curry to play a few more minutes beyond the original 34 minutes the team set for him to average throughout the season , a win, and Curry’s incredible play provided a welcome dose of luck to a group that has struggled all year long to find consistency.

Kerr couldn’t help but smile again when asked if he had considered keeping Curry and Green out of Tuesday’s game after saying after Monday’s loss in San Antonio that he would not sacrifice Curry’s minutes for this. season “chasing victories”.

“We’ve been thinking about it,” Kerr said. “But I had heard so much from our fan base in the last few days, I just decided, ‘You know what? I really should put them back to keep everyone happy.’ ”