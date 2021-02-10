Good, bad or ugly? Captain Cummins would like to find out

While the Australian selectors, coaches and the cricket-loving public will be eager to see how Pat Cummins fares as the new NSW one-day skipper, no one is more intrigued to see how the paceman will perform than the man himself.

Cummins has today been named the Blues skipper for the Marsh One-Day Cup, captaining the 27-year-old’s first true flavor in 12 years.

Since he captained Penrith in the Under-16 Green Shield league in the summer of 2008-09, the right arm had the (c) next to his name, except for a few games within the team on last year’s cue ball. tour of England.

With succession planning underway, because when 36-year-old Test captain Tim Paine decides to call it a day for his remarkable international career, Cummins will have the chance to show off his leadership skills at the Blues starting next Monday against Victoria in North Sydney Oval.

Cummins says he puts himself in the captain’s shoes during games, thinking about bowling changes and field placements between bowling spells, but even he’s not sure how he’ll fare when he’s really in charge.

“This opportunity is huge to really make it a shot,” Cummins told reporters in Sydney today.

“It’s been under 16 since I had quite a crack in it.

‘I just want to see if I am good or hopeless.

“If I enjoy it, see how it goes and then (I) don’t look too much further ahead than these few games.

“I think, like batting and bowling, captain can be a skill. You have to practice. You have to try to find your own method and I think the best (way to do that) is to give it a crack. . “

Australia hasn’t had a bowler as a Test captain since Richie Benaud in the 1960s, with Ray Lindwall being the last fast bowler to serve as Australia’s Test captain, in a one-off Test against India in 1956.

The physical demands of fast bowling have often ruled out fast bowlers from captaincy, but Cummins believes that quicks can in fact be skippers.

“I don’t think just because you’re automatically a bowler or a wicket-keeper doesn’t make you a captain,” he said.

“There are undoubtedly a few more challenges to become a bowler, but it also brings some opportunities.

“You hope that our ability to get wickets as a bowler is our skill and that is often what you try to do as a captain in the field.

“Managing the workload is something I have to see how it goes in the next few games and get a taste of it that way, but I’m not too sure about things with a longer form.”

Cummins has played among six captains internationally and says he will be taking bits and pieces from all of his previous skippers, as well as others he has come to know, as he tries to form his own identity in charge.

“Steve Waugh was there (with the Australian camp) in the (2019) Ashes,” said Cummins.

“I loved how simple he kept things. We all love cricket and talk about cricket and you try to understand the details of it really quickly, and I love that he just steps back and keeps it simple.

Ricky Ponting, just his love for the game and how he played 160 tests and still looked like he was ready and loving every moment.

“Painey, I love how he controls people. Steve (Smith) is always thinking about the game.

“Even Clarkey (Michael Clarke), I felt a million bucks when he gave me the ball in my debut game.

“You pick little pieces from each captain, but the most important thing to me (is) you want to have great relationships, have a little fun, and always try to think about things.

“Cricket gets boring. You lose your creativity if you think too much about things.”

While his potential journey to captain Australia is just beginning, Cummins is hoping Paine will keep his place for a while, which could take a while if the Australian test calendar remains as bare as it looks now and there are no five-day matches scheduled. until the start of next summer’s Ashes series on home soil.

“Painey is still here and hopefully he has a few more summers in him,” he said.

“At this rate, a few tests every 20 months, he can play until he’s 45.

“I’m sure I’ll have some talks with selectors and other guys to see how I fared, to see what we want to do next.

But nothing is permanent or locked up. Give it a crack for a few weeks and see how we are doing. ‘

Selection NSW Blues Marsh One-Day Cup: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith

NSW Blues Marsh Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith, Daniel Solway, Mitch Starc