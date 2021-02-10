Sports
Logan soccer coach Ricky Rodriguez quits for a job in Tennessee
Ricky Rodriguez, who played football for the late Jim Ingram at Washington High in Fremont and then followed his high school coach into the profession, has stepped down as head coach with James Logan.
In a text to the Bay Area News Group on Tuesday, Rodriguez said he had resigned from his position at the Union City school on Monday.
“My family and I have accepted a job in a Tennessee school,” Rodriguez wrote in a text. “Although bittersweet, we are very excited about these new adventures.”
Rodriguez said he will coach varsity football and high school baseball at Battle Ground Academy in the Nashville area. He is the second known Bay Area football coach to leave for Nashville since California last had a high school football season in the fall of 2019.
Sione Taufoou left Archbishop Mitty in San Jose for a coaching job under former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy in June.
Rodriguez had shuttled to James Logan from his home in Discovery Bay, more than an hour’s drive in each direction.
“This opportunity allows me to do what I’ve always wanted to do, which is to coach and live in the same city,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez coached Logan for two seasons, 7-4 in 2018 and 9-2 in 2019. The Colts won the Mission Valley Athletic League championship in Rodriguez’s second season with a 6-0 record. Logan had finished 2-8 the year before Rodriguez arrived.
“To replace Ricky now is difficult for the work he’s done at Logan for the past three years,” said Eli Bagaoisan, the school’s athletic director. “Not just with the Colt community, but if you remember where this program was three years ago – with low grades and everything else – until we’re back in the 100s… I can’t say enough.
‘If you want to say anything from me about Ricky, I can’t say enough and thank him enough for the services he’s done to Logan track and field, Logan soccer. He has had quite an impact on that school. ”
A search for a replacement probably won’t heat up until later in the spring, Bagaoisan said.
Before taking over at Logan, Rodriguez was the head coach at Encinal in Alameda for four seasons. He went 0-9 in his first season and 11-1 in his last, finishing there with a 24-20 record.
“We had a great group of kids in Encinal,” said Rodriguez. “I was lucky in my two places as HC. So grateful to those two communities. ”
Rodriguez was one of the leaders in the effort to bring sports back to California high school in the midst of the pandemic. Last fall, he founded the West Coast Coaches Alliance and later joined Serra coach Patrick Walsh when they gathered data to convince government officials to give youth sports a chance.
It remains unclear when all high school sports will return to California.
Rodriguez graduated from Washington in 2003 and played on the last team Ingram coached. Ingram succeeded Bill Walsh – yes, that Bill Walsh – as Washington’s head coach in 1960 and went on to win 230 games and 12 MVAL titles. Ingram died in 2013 at the age of 80.
Rodriguez sometimes wondered what Coach I – as Ingram was known – would think of a Washington graduate coaching rival Logan.
He no longer has to wonder now.
