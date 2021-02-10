Sports
Australian Open 2021 tennis Aussie Alex De Minaur remembers ‘devastating’ 2020
MELBOURNE, Australia – After defeating two-time Slam quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren in the opening round of the Australian Open, an emotional Alex De Minaur launched a series of fist pumps into the Melbourne sky.
The twenty-first seed couldn’t contain his elation, not only at a re-tasting of the win at a major, but mostly because he was back on his favorite stage, with a small but rowdy legion of fans cheering him on.
“It’s really great to be back in Melbourne and play for my own audience,” said De Minaur after the game at John Cain Arena. “I really missed you guys and it feels good to play here. I had a little nervousness [but] there is nothing I love anymore. “
It is in stark contrast to 12 months ago for De Minaur.
The 21-year-old was heartbroken when a four-centimeter grade 2 abdominal tear, sustained during last year’s ATP Cup, forced him out of the Australian Open at the eleventh hour.
It was a “devastating” blow to the Australian CEO, who was in so much pain from the injury that even “getting up hurt”.
Shortly after retiring from his home ground of Slam, De Minaur returned to Spain – where he now resides – and made the decision to take a break from tennis.
“It was a difficult time,” De Minaur recalls. “I had to turn off social media. I mean it was awful.
“[Having] all my friends, all my teammates here in the summer doing what they do best, I really didn’t want to be a part of it. “
De Minaur, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2019, said he had only seen a few minutes of the tournament last year as the pain of missing out was too much to bear.
“To be honest, I think I might have turned him on to look at Nick [Kyrgios] Play [Karen] Khachanov and Johnny [Millman], but I probably watched for about five, ten minutes, “he said.” I didn’t really want that in my head. I was around family and friends, and I was just trying to shut down. “
De Minaur made his return to Slam at the US Open in September, beating Richard Gasquet, Kachanov and Vasek Pospisil before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.
Now back in Melbourne, the 21-year-old will continue his hard court form as he faces Pablo Cuevas for a place in the last 32. The Uruguayan ousted Italian journeyman Andreas Seppi in four sets in the opening round of the tournament.
“He’s a very tough opponent, very solid,” De Minaur said of Cuevas. ‘He will make me play a lot of balls [and] I will have to try to focus on my side of the court and do what I intend and try to execute.
“At the end of the day, that’s what we’ve been working on to try to control the controls and stay positive.”
