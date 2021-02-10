Carson Wentz swaps rumors: Colts vs. Breaking down bears as the best way to fix broken QB

With the Eagles ready to trade Carson Wentz, anyone can tie the dots that he will be shared to the Colts or the Bears in the 2021 NFL off-season soon. After Wentz’s 2020 collapse, which prompted Philadelphia to fire coach Doug Pederson, Indianapolis and Chicago are by far the most logical landing spots.

The Colts require a QB and employ former Eagles attack coordinator Frank Reich as the head coach. The Bears require a QB and employ former Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo as their passing game coordinator.

Reich and DiFilippo continue to receive high praise for bringing the best out of Wentz, making him an NFL MVP candidate in 2017, while both worked under Pederson. Based on Wentz’s struggles to the point that they were benched last season for rookie second-rounder Jalen Hurts, most teams won’t be willing to give up much for Wentz, given the wide range of quarterbacks between the veteran market and the draft of 2021.

Reich reunited with Philip Rivers and that helped the Colts get into the playoffs, but Rivers retired and Jacoby Brissett is a free agent. The Bears didn’t have the same QB success reuniting Nick Foles with DeFilippo and coach Matt Nagy, but they still made it to the playoffs with Mitchell Trubisky, who is a free agent.

The proof is that Indianapolis and Chicago are both the top two and are only suitable for getting comfortable about reviving Wentz’s career. But which team fits better? Here’s a breakdown of what Wentz’s odds of revival would be in either case:

How Carson Wentz would fit in with the Colts

The Colts have more than $ 69 million in expected salary limit space for the second most in the NFL, per OverTheCap.com. They have the standard seven design choices, starting with number 21 overall. Along with Rivers, tough left tackle Anthony Castonzo also retired. Along with Brissett, their most notable unrestricted offensive free agent is longtime receiver TY Hilton, who fell into disrepair at the age of 31. Backup tackles Chaz Green and Le’Raven Clark and Trey Burton, Wentz’s former Eagles teammate, is also unsigned.

Wentz was fired an NFL high 50 times and, somewhat related to that pressure, an NFL high threw 15 interceptions in just 12 starts. The Eagles had shaky offensive lines due to injuries and also had an inconsistent receiving corps.

The Colts’ top priority after QB is to replace Castonzo. Their great values ​​there for their first round, on top of more attainable free agent options than usual. They also love Zach Pascal and the promising sophomore player Michael Pittman Jr. at wideout, and the hopeful healthy return of speedster Parris Campbell make Hilton expendable as a fading big-play threat. With plenty of other good resources available in free agencies, the team also has enough resources to pursue a younger upgrade from Hilton.

Wentz also received no help from the Eagles who are committed to the running game, to take the pressure off him and create the necessary balance and play-action options for the passing game.The Colts are one of the more dedicated and efficient running teams in the game. the NFL, now with young workhorse Jonathan Taylor established as a force. Even if Burton isn’t redrawn, Reich and theColts can also support Wentz with more of the helpful two-tight end sets featuring Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

The Colts will try to acquire Wentz without giving up # 21, but if not, they can get some help for Wentz from both Free Agency and with Pick # 54 and # 85 on Day 2. Wentz would only restore the connection with Reich. be huge, as it was for Rivers, who ended his career with a jump back in efficiency. Rivers was fired just 19 times in 16 games, dropping his interceptions from 20 to 11.

But then you can deploy the strong line beyond Castonzo’s successor, versatile skill players, varied personnel formations, and the baseline of a strong rush attack with Taylor. Wentz would get the coaching and support cast he needs to get back on track without looking over his shoulder. Reich can curb Wentz’s reckless abandon to ensure that he is placed in comfortable places to use his big arm and athletic prowess to his advantage again.

How Carson Wentz would fit in with the Bears

The Bears don’t have the rosy salary ceiling that the Colts do. They are expected to be $ 6 million above the limit, one of 13 NFL teams in the red for 2021. They currently have only six picks in the draft, starting at No. 20 overall.

First, Chicago will have to point out cuts to fit Wentz, and offensive the best bets are Jimmy Graham and offensive tackle Bobby Massie. Second, they also know that it will be difficult to prevent top receiver Allen Robinson from leaving on duty to pair up with Wentz.

The Bears can survive just fine without Graham on the tight end by elevating talented sophomore Cole Kmet, who would be an immediate target for Wentz. They do have a one-off Pro Bowler Charles Leno Jr. as a left tackle, but they also need to upgrade their offensive line with more pass protection for Wentz in mind.

Without Robinson, the Bears’ second-best wide receivers would be second player Darnell Mooney, a revelation as a rookie, and Anthony Miller, a disappointment as a third-year player. There’s a chance the Bears will say goodbye to Miller too. The potential of Mooney and Riley Ridley Calvin’s fourth-rounder brother as the starters doesn’t sound great. Should Robinson run and Wentz arrive, first round wideout would have priority over proper tackle.

The Bears were able to make a good attack fed by their third-year workhorse, David Montgomery. Tarik Cohen can also get back to health to become a versatile backfield addition, much like Wentz had with Darren Sproles and others in Philadelphia. But having Kmet and Mooney as his main goals in the field isn’t an upgrade from the Eagles.

Once Chicago gives up something for Wentz, it will have more limited resources to be able to do enough to lift Wentz directly in terms of staff. DeFilippo and Nagy can combine to have a great coaching influence on him, but the player’s support pales against what the Colts can work to take care of Wentz.

Reich can continue his offense along with his former coordinator, Nick Sirianni, who will replace Pederson for the Eagles. Given the combined battle of Trubisky and Foles, it’s a lot harder to trust Nagy as aQB whisperer.

The bears who would move to get Wentz would be out of desperation and could end up with the shaky Eagles version of him. The Colts can do it more out of confidence with better feelings about fixing Wentz because of Reich and GM Chris Ballard.

The Colts (11-5) were the better team than the Bears (8-8) in 2020 and they are the better organization, period. Wentz won’t work in another situation with more Philadelphia-like dysfunction. Based on the kind of NFL structures they have now and what they can do to boost him up soon, Indianapolis is a much better Midwest relocation plan for Wentz than Chicago.