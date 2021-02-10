Nehemiah Pritchett is the most impactful CB since 2016





Auburn football hasn’t set many impressive records in recent seasons, but CFB Film Room lets us know that some things are still going well for the Tigers, namely Nehemiah Pritchett’s play: In terms of allowable yards per target, Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett (@Newsurvey) and Josh Jobe from Alabama (@JoshuaMJobe) had two of the most dominant seasons by cornerbacks in recent SEC history in 2020 pic.twitter.com/NOBIwGuplL – CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) February 9, 2021 A cornerback from Jackson, AL, Nehemiah Pritchett was ranked a 3-star recruit No. 17 overall in the state of Alabama in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He received offers from other major schools, including SEC opponent Ole Miss, Nebraska, Indian, and Virginia Tech, but finally committed to Auburn in November 2018. 🦅 DEDICATED 🦅 #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/xxWfvVtSLI – Nehemiah Pritchett ✍🏾 (@ NehemiahP_2019) November 7, 2018 Like a true freshman, Pritchett played in six games of the 2019 season, notably taking on four tackles against Samford University. In 2020, he played all 11 games on the schedule, scoring 25 tackles in total. On Halloween night against LSU, Pritchett snatched up an interception and collected 48 yards on its return. .@Newsurvey with the mittens and the jets. ✌️ – Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 31, 2020 Nehemiah Pritchett is clearly on the rise for Auburn football, but he’s already made a name for himself, as CFB Film Room noted. In the 2020 season, Pritchett allowed just 2.9 yards per target, putting him at the top of an impressive list with Alabama ball hawk Josh Jobe. With Auburn recently signing four-star JUCO cornerback Kamal Hadden and three-star cornerback Armani Diamond to the group with Pritchett and Roger McCreary, the depth chart should look pretty good in the CB division: It’s wild how good AU’s CB room has gotten lately Three consecutive years with a CB selected in the first 3 rounds Two starters on the Super Bowl winning team A 1st Rd concept choice And at least 3 on the roster now with the future of the NFL ahead https://t.co/F6SE0sOTgM – AUNerd (@AUSportsNerd) February 9, 2021 With the Tigers’ recent strength in the CB room, Nehemiah Pritchett could be well on his way to a successful career in the NFL. For now, we would like to keep him with us on The Plains.







