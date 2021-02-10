Sports
Trojan girl cages fall in the hot air; boys hockey team throttled by Minnesota River
Worthington High School put two teams on the road Tuesday night when the boys ‘hockey team traveled to play Minnesota River and the girls’ basketball team traveled to Windom Area.
Results:
Girls basketball
Windom Area 86, Worthington 78
WINDOM – It was a battle between two solid Big South Conference teams, both of which have been playing very well lately. The Eagles prevailed mainly because they enjoyed a very hot night of shooting.
They made 13 three-point shots.
Worthington and Windom Area traded baskets in the first half. The Trojans had a six-point lead at one point, but were only one ahead at the half (44-43).
In the second half, they just went on a streak where there were three assets where they hit 3s, and we couldn’t recover from that, said Trojan head coach Eric Lindner.
Allison Letcher and Delaney Smith scored 29 points each for the Eagles, and teammate Kait Huska added 21.
Tarryn Spartz scored 25 for Worthington. Olivia Hayenga had 17 and Brooklyn Scheitel-Taylor 13. Sophie Wietzema had 10 rebounds and Scheitel-Taylor had seven assists and six steals.
Worthington has committed 14 revenues to Windom Areas 11.
Worthington 44 78
Windom area 43 86
Boys hockey
Minnesota River 2, Worthington 1
LE SUEUR – Minnesota River won by one goal, and the one that really stuck in Worthington’s craw was when the Bulldogs literally scored with less than a second to go in the second period.
That goal, by Brandon OKeefe, made it 1-1. With about 11 minutes to go in the third period, Ethan Hathaway scored the match winner.
Worthingtons’ goal was scored in the second half by Andrew Benson, without help from the top of the circle.
Steven Adams did an excellent job in the goal for the Trojans. Minnesota River beat the visitors 34-26.
Worthington 0 1 0 – 1
Minnesota River 0 1 1-2
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]