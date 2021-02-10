Trojan girl cages fall in the hot air; boys hockey team throttled by Minnesota River

Worthington High School put two teams on the road Tuesday night when the boys ‘hockey team traveled to play Minnesota River and the girls’ basketball team traveled to Windom Area.

Results:

Girls basketball

Windom Area 86, Worthington 78

WINDOM – It was a battle between two solid Big South Conference teams, both of which have been playing very well lately. The Eagles prevailed mainly because they enjoyed a very hot night of shooting.





They made 13 three-point shots.

Worthington and Windom Area traded baskets in the first half. The Trojans had a six-point lead at one point, but were only one ahead at the half (44-43).

In the second half, they just went on a streak where there were three assets where they hit 3s, and we couldn’t recover from that, said Trojan head coach Eric Lindner.

Allison Letcher and Delaney Smith scored 29 points each for the Eagles, and teammate Kait Huska added 21.

Tarryn Spartz scored 25 for Worthington. Olivia Hayenga had 17 and Brooklyn Scheitel-Taylor 13. Sophie Wietzema had 10 rebounds and Scheitel-Taylor had seven assists and six steals.

Worthington has committed 14 revenues to Windom Areas 11.

Worthington 44 78

Windom area 43 86

Boys hockey

Minnesota River 2, Worthington 1

LE SUEUR – Minnesota River won by one goal, and the one that really stuck in Worthington’s craw was when the Bulldogs literally scored with less than a second to go in the second period.

That goal, by Brandon OKeefe, made it 1-1. With about 11 minutes to go in the third period, Ethan Hathaway scored the match winner.

Worthingtons’ goal was scored in the second half by Andrew Benson, without help from the top of the circle.

Steven Adams did an excellent job in the goal for the Trojans. Minnesota River beat the visitors 34-26.

Worthington 0 1 0 – 1

Minnesota River 0 1 1-2