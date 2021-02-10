Table Tennis: Major team to represent Jharkhand in national matches





A huge team from Jharkhand will represent the state in three separate national table tennis championships, two of which will be held later this month. The team announced Tuesday will participate in senior national competitions (in Panchkula, Haryana from February 15-23), cadets and sub-junior nationals (in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from February 25 to March 6) and juniors and youth announced ). Archita, Aadhya and Anjali, along with Janvi Prasad from East Singhbhum, have also been selected in the girl’s sub-junior side. Pratik Agarwal (Hazaribag), Nitish Kumar Mehta, Anil Kumar Mehta (both from Garhwa) and Soumil from East Singhbhum have the kink in the boy’s side. The state girls’ junior squad consists of Saniya Banerjee, Samriddhi Shraddha, Khushi Kumari (all from East Singhbhum) and Suhani Sharma (Ranchi). Karan Raj (East Singhbhum), Dinesh Selvam, Satrunjay Chakravarty (both from Ranchi), and Aman Kumar Pal (Garhwa) are among the guys picked. Khushi Kumari, Saniya Banerjee (both from East Singhbhum) and Suhani Sharma (Ranchi) are also included in the state youth team for girls, alongside Dhanbad’s Hemlata Sinku. The boys in the youth side are Mrinmaya Pradhan, Sudhanshu Ranjan, PL Teja (all from East Singhbhum) and Hazaribag’s Kumar Shresth. Shivaji Roy (West Singhbhum) and Ranchi paddlers Somir Chakraborty, Biswajit Kumar, Devesh Kumar and Sonath Chakraborty have been called up to the national team for the national encounter. Chandni Kumari, Shruti Mahanand (both from East Singhbhum), Snehlata Sinku (Dhanbad) and Manisha Mukherjee have won women’s slots. Jay Kumar Sinha, general secretary of the Jharkhand State Table Tennis Association (JSTTA), said they have been trying to pick a balanced side that is expected to perform well in the national matches. “The team was selected after a three-day selection match held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi last year,” he said. Ujjal Chatterjee, secretary of the East Singhbhum District Table Tennis Association (ESDTTA), expressed his satisfaction with the team selection. “Fifteen paddlers from our neighborhood have gotten the nod. We expect an impressive performance from them, ”said Chatterjee. The district association is trying to popularize table tennis in city schools. The Jamshedpur paddlers train in a crib run by the Tata Steel sports wing at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.







