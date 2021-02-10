Australian Open 2021 Nick Kyrgios Bernard Tomic Day 3 Aussie wrap





MELBOURNE, Australia – Five Aussie are in action on Day 3 of the Australian Open, with Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic looking for a place in the last 32. Keep track of how the locals are doing in the first Grand Slam of the year, here with ESPN. Completed matches: Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) def. by Simona Halep

4-6, 6-4, 7-5 It doesn’t get much harder in women’s tennis than a date against Halep, and for two and a half hours it looked like the biggest shock of the 2021 Australian Open was about to happen. Tomljanovic looked comfortable playing the world number 2 from the start and often overwhelmed the Romanian with her fierce baseline. After splitting the first two sets, Tomjlanovic had a 5-2 lead in the third and only one match away from what would have been her second appearance in the third round at a Grand Slam. But Halep, a Wimbledon and French Open champion, refused to throw in the towel. She took advantage of Tomljanovic’s nerves to wind down the next five games and secure her place in the last 32 at the expense of a visibly distraught Tomljanovic. Go upstairs, Ayla. Ajla Tomljanovic in action during her second round match against Simona Halep. BRANDON MALONE / AFP via Getty Images Bernard Tomic (AUS) def. by Denis Shapovalov

6-1, 6-3, 6-2 Tomic ended a four-year Australian Open drought by winning on opening day at Melbourne Park, but the controversial Australian was outclassed in his second-round match against eleventh seed Shapovalov. The Canadian simply had too much power for Tomic, leaving the 28-year-old in charge of the field from the opening game of the game. Shapovalov eventually packed it in an hour and 47 minutes. Bernard Tomic of Australia responds after being dumped from the Australian Open. Mike Owen / Getty Images James Duckworth (AUS) def. by Felix Auger-Aliassime

6-4, 6-1, 6-2 It was a tough afternoon at the office for Duckworth, who fell in two sets from rising star Auger-Aliassime. Duckworth was unable to force a breakpoint opportunity throughout the match as his opponent put down 19 aces against the Aussie’s three. Regardless, Duckworth will be happy with his tournament after securing him the first Melbourne main draw since 2015. Australia’s James Duckworth plays a forehand against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Quinn Rooney / Getty Images Men’s singles: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Ugo Humbert The controversial Aussie is back in action on Day 3 and will try to make it to the third round when he takes on 29th seed Humbert. The pair faced each other only once in the ATP competition – in Acapulco last year – with the Frenchman getting the chocolates in the meeting after Kyrgios hurt in retirement. Nick Kyrgios recovered from some early halftime by beating Frederico Ferreira Silva to advance to the second round of the Australian Open, February 8, 2021 PAUL CROCK / AFP via Getty Images Alex Bolt (AUS) v Grigor Dimitrov A four-set win over Norbert Gombos saw Bolt advance to the last 64 in his home Slam and if he can produce the same type of tennis again we could get a boilover again. Like many of his countrymen, Bolt hitches a ride in Melbourne Park and is a tough opponent in the second round for 18th seed Dimitrov.

