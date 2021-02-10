UAE announces new T20 cricket league





The competition with six teams starts in December.

New competition draws interest from all over India, Emirates Cricket Board official said

Players’ salaries will be close to the ‘IPL standards’

Stakeholders will be completed within one month The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans for a new Twenty20 (T20) cricket competition, starting in December. The Gulf State’s Emirates Cricket Board, the national governing body, wants to have six teams initially, using a model seen in other T20 cricket leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. The inaugural edition of the currently unnamed UAE competition will be held from December 2021 to January 2022, hoping to attract some of cricket’s biggest names. Speaking with Cricbuzz, Emirates Cricket Board general secretary Mubashir Usmani said there was already interest, including from “ a few IPL teams, Indian businessmen and Bollywood stars. Usmani added that the Emirates Cricket Board will finalize the competition’s stakeholders within a month. “That is our plan. We will complete the entire ownership process in a month and then sit with them and decide on the modalities of the tournament, ”he said. Usmani also stated that the salary ceiling for the players will be high. “It will be done in consultation with the owners, but the plan is to match it with the best leagues in the world, if not IPL standards,” he claimed. The UAE has in the past been linked with holding its own T20 competition, including an effort a few years ago that reportedly hoped to offer four IPL franchises – the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and more another. That proposal was later postponed. Currently the UAE hosts the T10 League and participated to host last year’s IPL when the Covid-19 pandemic forced competition out of India. Following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka national team in Lahore, the UAE has also hosted Pakistan’s home matches as well as Afghanistan’s international cricket matches for the past decade. Now the Emirates Cricket Board is looking to further establish itself at the world circuit stage, with the organization saying the proposed competition has the support of its own chairman and Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, an influential government minister in the UAE. Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board and Board Member of the Asian Cricket Council, said: “We see this competition as another important addition to our growing tournament calendar. Emirates Cricket and the UAE have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that support the game’s success as well as encourage and develop homegrown talent. ”

