



Oregon Ducks football is ranked No. 5 nationally in ESPN projections for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest Despite a lackluster 2020 season, influenced by COVID-19 protocols and opt-outs, Ducks fans are just as excited as ever for the upcoming college football season, and with good reason. Two-time defending Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks is ranked as the fifth best team in the country ESPN’s SP + rankings produced by writer Bill Connelly. [Listen to the Latest Talkin ‘Ducks Podcast with Host Jordan Kent] The projections take into account recurring production, recent hires, and recent history “weighted by their predictive power,” with recurring production making up more than two-thirds of the formula. Oregon nationally followed only Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. All of these teams, except Oklahoma, signed a higher recruitment course than Oregon in 2021. The next top Pac-12 teams were Washington (11), USC (17), Arizona State (18), and Utah (19). These are the first rankings and will be updated in August, but as of now, Oregon appears to be poised for three-peat as conference champions. Considering how heavy the recurring production is, it’s no shock that Oregon would be near the top of the country. Many players from both teams will start again this season, including both leading pass catchers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, along with leading rusher CJ Verdell. Travis Dye, who had a career season on the air as part of Joe Moorhead’s attack, will also return. These skill positioners and all of the major impact defenders from 2020, in addition to the return of Deommodore Lenoir, will help the National Level No. 9 Ducks return to production. Story continues Then Mario Cristobal’s unprecedented success on the Oregon recruiting track will also boost this rankings after signing the Pac-12’s best class three years in a row, including the nation’s number 6 class by composite score. in 2021. Split by sides of football, Oregon ranks No. 8 nationally in offense and No. 8 nationally in defense based on the SP + projections. “Placing them fifth feels quite aggressive,” Connelly wrote. “But they’ll have every chance to support this rating when they head to Columbus on September 11 to compete against No. 4 Ohio State.” Meanwhile, Mark Schlabach ranks the Ducks at number 13 nationally in his Far too early Top 25 of 2021 for ESPN.

