Modern tennis trends include risk factors for higher rates of tennis elbow

Newswise – Risk factors for a higher incidence of tennis elbow, a painful tendon condition, in recreational tennis players include frequency of play, stretching of the wrist before matches, and use of a one-handed backhand and Kevlar racket strings, according to a new study released this week presented at the annual meeting of the Association of Academic Physiatrists.

Tennis elbow is common and suggested risk factors include playing frequency, technique and equipment. However, this is the first study to investigate the presence of specific factors, such as preference for the forequarters or hindquarters, the composition of the racket strings and the stretching habits of tennis players. Do modern tennis trends, including the increased use of ambidextrous swings and high-tech string materials, affect the risk of tennis elbow? These researchers wanted to know more.

“As a tennis player, I found among active players and coaches that there is a great deal of variability in the opinion of what causes tennis elbow and how to approach possible treatment options with regard to equipment and technique adjustment, ”said Bobby Song, MD, a physical therapist at Baylor College of Medicine. “The most popular idea is that increased ‘stiffness’ of the equipment can increase the impact forces that travel from the string bed to the elbow on impact, which is believed to contribute to this condition. While tennis elbow has long been considered a degenerative condition related to overuse, we found it curious that higher-level tennis players tended not to be affected as much. As a result, we hypothesized that there was also a component of an incorrect technique, which led us to investigate only certain technique characteristics in addition to that of the equipment. “

While previous clinical studies in which suggested contributors to tennis elbow have been examined separately, this is a large-scale, cross-sectional study that attempts to determine whether all of these factors are significantly related to this diagnosis, he added.

Researchers examined active tennis players from four American tennis clubs and two tennis databases. Participants were asked if they had ever been diagnosed with tennis elbow (TE), as well as questions about demographics, level and frequency of play, and characteristics of their tennis equipment and technique. Players with TE were given questions specific to their situation at the time they were diagnosed, while others were instructed to answer questions about current tennis technique and setup.

Of the 1,937 e-mail questionnaires, 402 players responded, including 368 men and 34 women. Of these 402 players, 248 or 61.7% had been diagnosed with TE. The mean age of the respondents was 38.7 years. The mean age of those diagnosed with TE was 41.6, while the mean of those never diagnosed with TE was 33.9.

There was a higher incidence of TE in those who had played tennis for several years, played more often, stretched their wrists prior to play, and used a one-handed backhand. The choice of equipment can also be a risk factor: they found a higher incidence of TE in users of Kevlar string rackets and the lowest incidence in players with rackets strung with a fully synthetic casing.

Gender, skill level, forehand and backhand preference, grip size, use of a vibration damper, and racket string tension, weight, size and stiffness were not statistically significantly associated with tennis elbow. the study found.

What if that doctor had a better understanding of tennis and saw that such a multifactorial condition could instead be treated more effectively with modifications to technique and equipment? For example, that doctor may recommend that the patient switch to a two-handed backhand or change their strings preference to combat symptoms, ”said Dr. Song. Available treatments for TE, such as anti-inflammatory drugs or brace, don’t necessarily address the underlying cause of the pain, he noted. “By potentially eliminating the offending factor through changes in shape or equipment, the patient may be able to keep playing and not be forced to undergo invasive modalities or even take time off work.”

