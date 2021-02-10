Novak Djokovic made a sweat against Frances Tiafoe in the second round

Last but not least, there is always the man on the other side of the net, the challenger. This day it was Frances Tiafoe, yet another different opponent that Djokovic faced in his professional career, yet another problem to be solved. ATP statisticians are still getting to the exact figure. Tiafoe was a special puzzle. As the American son of Sierra Leonian refugees, he plays a somewhat unorthodox game, with a forehand action that owes something to table tennis. Djokovic may not have seen anything like this. At the age of 23, he is not a child prodigy. He previously floated in the middle of the top 100 for a few years, reaching the quarter-finals here in 2019, but nowhere else before or after. New management this year can mean a new impulse; this match seemed so to say. It was rougher for Djokovic than it looks on the 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 scoreline. It took more than three and a half hours. Djokovic later said he would always have it like that for the first week, but by then he could say it from a safe distance.

This combination of dynamics created an arrhythmic match, contrary to Djokovic’s metronomic ways. There were at least two false omens. Djokovic opened the game with three consecutive aces and won the first eight points, but eventually fought for the first set. Again in the third set, he won eight points in a row at the start, but was dragged to and through a tie-breaker before winning. In between, Tiafoe defeated the second set in a tie-breaker by a then listless Djokovic. Strangely to him, he was a sucker with breaking points. He pushed me to the limit, said Djokovic. The second and third sets were very close. Sometimes I was too passive. I didn’t feel my timing as good as normal. Thanks to him. He put me in a difficult place. Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Frances Tiafoe. Credit:AP Djokovic hit 26 aces for the game, plenty for him, and Tiafoe 23, a personal best. But they also played 35 rallies of 10 or more shots and one of 33. Needless to say, Djokovic shadowed his opponent in that category too. But it was a constant one-man business game.

When a dignified encounter reached its fulcrum in the third set, creeping shadows became a complication in looking at the ball, but a relief in the end. Not until the fourth set did they all go back to type. Another time violation cost Tiafoe a first serve at a critical moment, and there was also an audible obscenity violation. It was a wonder the messenger didn’t wave a finger at him either. It was unfortunate. His service was broken, and so was he. Finally it looked like a Djokovic match, on a reliable track. Tiafoe’s tired double fault on match point ended it. Ultimately, the match showed why Djokovic is where he is, and perhaps why Tiafoe is where he is. Djokovic was generous to Tiafoe, hugging him to the net, sympathizing with his mini meltdown at the climax of the match, and leading the crowd into extra round of applause at the end. Djokovic gets a lot of practice in being gracious to beaten opponents and his schtick is well honed. The challenges are getting bigger. Djokovic moved forward to face three more major servers including Taylor Fritz in the next round.

Loading But he’s Novak Djokovic, and even in his new high-speed state, RLA continues to lose. It feels like my living room, he said. It was just that Tiafoe fooled him for a while this day by moving his armchair.