Sports
Novak Djokovic made a sweat against Frances Tiafoe in the second round
Last but not least, there is always the man on the other side of the net, the challenger. This day it was Frances Tiafoe, yet another different opponent that Djokovic faced in his professional career, yet another problem to be solved. ATP statisticians are still getting to the exact figure.
Tiafoe was a special puzzle. As the American son of Sierra Leonian refugees, he plays a somewhat unorthodox game, with a forehand action that owes something to table tennis. Djokovic may not have seen anything like this.
At the age of 23, he is not a child prodigy. He previously floated in the middle of the top 100 for a few years, reaching the quarter-finals here in 2019, but nowhere else before or after. New management this year can mean a new impulse; this match seemed so to say.
It was rougher for Djokovic than it looks on the 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 scoreline. It took more than three and a half hours. Djokovic later said he would always have it like that for the first week, but by then he could say it from a safe distance.
This combination of dynamics created an arrhythmic match, contrary to Djokovic’s metronomic ways. There were at least two false omens. Djokovic opened the game with three consecutive aces and won the first eight points, but eventually fought for the first set.
Again in the third set, he won eight points in a row at the start, but was dragged to and through a tie-breaker before winning. In between, Tiafoe defeated the second set in a tie-breaker by a then listless Djokovic. Strangely to him, he was a sucker with breaking points.
He pushed me to the limit, said Djokovic. The second and third sets were very close. Sometimes I was too passive. I didn’t feel my timing as good as normal. Thanks to him. He put me in a difficult place.
Djokovic hit 26 aces for the game, plenty for him, and Tiafoe 23, a personal best. But they also played 35 rallies of 10 or more shots and one of 33. Needless to say, Djokovic shadowed his opponent in that category too. But it was a constant one-man business game.
When a dignified encounter reached its fulcrum in the third set, creeping shadows became a complication in looking at the ball, but a relief in the end.
Not until the fourth set did they all go back to type. Another time violation cost Tiafoe a first serve at a critical moment, and there was also an audible obscenity violation. It was a wonder the messenger didn’t wave a finger at him either. It was unfortunate.
His service was broken, and so was he. Finally it looked like a Djokovic match, on a reliable track. Tiafoe’s tired double fault on match point ended it. Ultimately, the match showed why Djokovic is where he is, and perhaps why Tiafoe is where he is.
Djokovic was generous to Tiafoe, hugging him to the net, sympathizing with his mini meltdown at the climax of the match, and leading the crowd into extra round of applause at the end. Djokovic gets a lot of practice in being gracious to beaten opponents and his schtick is well honed.
The challenges are getting bigger. Djokovic moved forward to face three more major servers including Taylor Fritz in the next round.
Loading
But he’s Novak Djokovic, and even in his new high-speed state, RLA continues to lose.
It feels like my living room, he said.
It was just that Tiafoe fooled him for a while this day by moving his armchair.
Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and editor of The Age.
Most viewed in sports
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]