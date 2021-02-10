Osaka turns nightmare into a dream to reach the third round





By Nick Mulvenney MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka dreamed that she would lose her match in the second round at the Australian Open, but the reality was a comfortable 6-2 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia on Wednesday. Garcia was unable to collect a single breakpoint during the match when the Japanese third seed put in a rock-solid performance, interrupted by 10 aces on a balmy night at Rod Laver Arena. “Going into this game I was very nervous and actually had a really bad dream about it,” Osaka told reporters. “For me my dreams say a lot about the future. Usually I have dreams and they come true. Last night I had a dream that I lost this game, and I really didn’t feel good about it.” French Garcia, once fourth in the world but now languishing at 43rd, can be a tough opponent whose aggressive base game has helped her take six wins over the top five. Osaka said where she ever could have kept it to herself, she discussed the dream with her team and helped her approach the match. “I just thought I wasn’t able to control what she’s going to do, and I can only control what I’m going to do,” she added. “I also think that’s why I served so well, because in theory serving is the only thing you can control in tennis.” Osaka, whose press conference was held by French Open champion Iga Swiatek for a brief talk about slippers, said she had a recurring tennis-related dream. “So usually I have this dream where I hit a backhand rally with someone, and hit the backhand in the net. And I wake up,” she said. “It’s always so intense, like the rally is always super intensive. I would say that’s the most vivid, like tennis related dream I’ve always had.” The US Open champion, whose last defeat in a WTA tournament last year was against Coco Gauff in the third round at Melbourne Park, will now face Ons Jabeur. “She is very funny and nice and I think the match I will play against her will be very difficult, but I am looking forward to it”, she smiled. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, edited by Pritha Sarkar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos