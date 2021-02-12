Need for national inventory | Columnist

I get the feeling that we as a country are adrift, without the mechanisms needed to get us started. Indeed, our ethos is that of small islands cobbled together by history and geography. It seems we don’t have a central core of sinking values ​​and principles on which to base ourselves and draw on when the wind is strong. I don’t see a greater sense of national sentiment here that there are markers behind everything where, if a Jack Spaniard is touched, the whole nest is ready to participate.

This is not a comment on the competence of the current government. Rather, it is the expression of a kind of frustration I feel about how our smallness is exposed to the many things that could be pointed out to show that we are truly retarded.

For example, I have an ironic feeling, based on lived experience, that this was a much healthier place to live in my youth, six decades ago, when physical poverty was never far, seen in the poor quality of most things, whether it now it concerns houses, roads, healthcare, utilities and means of communication.

There was certainly more courtesy in my youth. We respected adults. My first experiences were in Laventille, where I was born, which, despite a background of poverty and violence, was a liveable place.

As my friend and colleague Eintou Springer pointed out recently, a lot of culturally distinctive things emerged to us from the red soil on the hill. My primary and secondary school days were spent in Marabella, a rough place to grow up, but one that has often been a magnet for the fringe youth, including Gasparillo, Vistabella and Plaisance Park. I don’t remember a single murder on the street in my youth. I remember all kinds of sports and steel straps.

I also remember a community around standpipes and convenience stores. Radio was the order of the day during my childhood. In sports, there was incalculably more wealth on offer for me than now. The glory days of cycling, with the annual major races, such as the 100 miles that ran through Trinidad. Running races from Port of Spain to San Fernando with John Asche, Sebastien Valentine, Colvin Patrick. Cricket at the weekend on every terrain in Central and South. Nyron Asgarali, Leo John. The savannah in the city is a mecca for youth football, as Gally Cummings describes in his autobiography.

The music festival at Queens Hall was an exciting event. Music combos all over the country, the basis of youth parties.

Around 1960 the dam broke through in secondary education, with the emergence of schools (such as Sando Modsec) to complement private secondary schools such as Ideal, Progressive, Kenleys, St Thomas Aquinas and Renown.

Netball, and the Age of Jean Moore (later known as Jean Pierre), Irmine Huggins, Enid Browne. Table tennis Harmony Hall CM boy Mansingh Amarsingh. The Calpu Sisters.

There was liveliness in the country among young people where we now have gangs, fear, unnecessary murder, opportunistic murder, shottas, gunmen and gangstas.

But all the while, we’ve got malls, fried chicken, fancy coffee, luxury sandwiches, all with foreign labels, a country with the look of an American Midwestern city. We had the guy from the Bourdain show telling us all about this while on his yacht.

But we can’t walk down the street now. Only the gangstas can do that. Crime; the legal system cannot handle it all. It takes more than ten years to bring defendants to justice. Big shots of court cases know they will never be called to account.

Crime is not theorized. Chief Griffith with more promise than action has not offered us a crime theory here. How about community policing to get started? Restore normalcy to Cocorite and Laventille.

We have to be one of the worst places in the world when it comes to the pace of justice. Aren’t we the laziest judicial domain on the planet?

I grew up in a period when big ideas were the order of the day. Like Federation, and the attempt to bring together countries in the region to just break bread. It failed, but since then we have seen the European Union and the fuss about Brexit. Countries such as Germany and France that are willing to become part of a larger entity. We in this region think it is better to go it alone.

Despite all its insularity, most of the top talent provided by the country, as in the region in general, lives off our shores.

The country is flat when it comes to vision or innovation. These words and ideas almost never come up. Poverty is abundant and opportunities are scarce. A majority of young people remain poorly educated and have little chance of skills training. The banks make no effort to help by getting involved in entrepreneurship-based lending to young people. New homes are out of the reach of people who would otherwise be middle class if they migrated to Toronto. Banks seem to say little to young people in the neighborhood.

In the midst of all this, the country stands still, without ideas and hope, still with the feeling of a colony, where the one-percenters reap the benefits of birth. It remains a bleak place, even for a young person with hopes and noble goals and dreams. Our universities remain inert islands, with little to report inventively.

This country is drifting aimlessly. Where are we going? And how do we get there?