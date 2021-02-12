Pirates return home to host Creighton on Saturday





SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – Walsh Gymnasium Date Time Live video Live audio Live statistics Twitter Saturday,

February 13 1:00 p.m. ET LIVE STATS @SHUWBB THE GAME Seton Hall returns to the action on Saturday February 13th when the BIG EAST rival hosts Creighton at Walsh Gymnasium. The tip time is scheduled for 1:00 PM. According to COVID-19 protocols, no fans are allowed to be present. MEDIA The game will be streamed live by the BIG EAST Digital Network and shown on FloHoops.com with Sean Saint Jacques and Phil Stern on the call. As usual, the game will also be available over the air on 89.5 FM WSOU and on wsou.net. Ronny Castaneda and Jimmy Bliss will describe the action on the radio. Live statistics will also be available. LAST GAME The Seton Hall women’s basketball team took a lead in the second half against No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday, but the Huskies pulled away on a long run late in the third quarter, eventually beating the Pirates 70-49 at Gampel Pavilion. The Pirates defense held the Huskies to just 26 points and forced 13 turnovers in the first half, but UConn methodically broke away and used a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter to take control. Andra Espinoza-Hunter (Ossining, NY) and Mya Jackson (Wilmington, Ohio) each had 15 points based on three three-pointers made to lead the Pirates. Senior Desiree Elmore (Hartford, Conn.) was a third Pirate to hit double digits. She had 12 points and a team best seven rebounds. vs. Seton Hall’s All-Time vs. the Bluejays: Creighton leads, 10-5

Meetings from last year: Creighton 78, HALL 66 (F) February 16, 2020

HALL 82, Creighton 70 (F) January 17, 2020 LAST YEAR AGAINST CREIGHTON In 2019/20, the Pirates and Bluejays split their season series and each team won on their own home floor. The Hall defeated Creighton, 82-70, on January 17 at Walsh Gym and fell on February 16 at Omaha, 78-66. In that February 16 loss Mya Jackson had team highs of 19 points and eight rebounds. Jackson was brilliant, scoring her 19 points in an efficient 7-for-9 shooting, including four three-pointers made. Her eight rebounds are a career best. The game was close all the time, but Creighton threw seven three-pointers on 10 shots in the fourth quarter to drive away. SCOUTING CREIGHTON Creighton comes off a strong 2019/20 season, with an overall record of 19-11 and an 11-7 score in BIG EAST play. The Bluejays season ended with a 70-54 loss against St. John’s in the quarter-finals of the BIG EAST Tournament. This season, Creighton was selected to finish fifth in the BIG EAST Conference with 11 teams according to the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches Poll. The Bluejays finished one point ahead of Seton Hall in the poll for fifth place. Among those returning for Creighton is preseason All-BIG EAST Team roster, Temi Carda. Creighton takes part in Saturday’s game with an overall record of 4-8 and a score of 3-5 in BIG EAST games. The Bluejays lost most of the month of January due to breaks and postponements from COVID-19. After a 27-day break between games, the Bluejays got back into action with an eight-point win over Georgetown on January 30. They have since lost to Marquette on Feb. 1, and most recently fell in Providence, 60-48, on Wednesday. NEXT ONE Seton Hall returns to action on Monday, February 15 when it travels to Chicago, Illinois, for a game at No. X DePaul. Tipping time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The game will also be available on the radio on 89.5 FM WSOU or wsou.net.







