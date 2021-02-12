Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Guest track with 304 runs

Switch between the tabs to switch between ball-for-ball commentary and live scorecard

Day 1 report: Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten half century when the West Indies and Bangladesh shared the honor on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bonner hit six fours in a patient 74 that failed to come out, leading the West Indies to 223-5 on stumps after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to hit first at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

“Every innings I play, I put pressure on myself,” said Bonner, who also scored 86 in the second innings of the first Test in Chattogram.

“We get paid to run and be consistent. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

“I think this wicket has a bit more bounce, but it’s similar (to Chattogram). So basically it’s the same game plan.”

Wicket-keeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva was unbeaten alongside Bonner at 22 in the end.

Tempo bowler Abu Jayed and left arm spinner Taijul Islam each took two wickets for Bangladesh, which must win the match to split the two-Test series.

Opener Brathwaite hit a solid 47 of 122 balls as the West Indies grabbed some momentum early, before the hosts clawed their way back into the match.

Taijul made the first break, sending John Campbell lbw for 36 to end his opening position with 66 runs with Brathwaite. Campbell revised the decision to no avail after attempting to drop off a flight to miss the line.

‘Golden arm’

The West Indies reached 84-1 at lunchtime, but Shayne Moseley soon after towed a delivery of Jayed to his stumps to be thrown for seven.

Occasional pace bowler Soumya Sarkar came on offense and produced his ‘golden arm’ first pitch, putting Brathwaite ahead, whose attempt to cut flew to Najmul Hossain on the first slip.

Brathwaite, who hit four fours in his stubborn innnings, was quite disappointed when he left for his first single shot of the day.

Kyle Mayers, who hit just under seven hours in scoring his match-winning 210 that didn’t play out in the first Test, this time was less of an issue for the Bengal bowlers.

The 28-year-old from Barbados made just five of 18 balls before nibbling a wide dive from Jayed and slipping to Soumya.

At 116-4, the West Indies were in trouble, but a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood put them back on track.

Taijul took a catch from his own bowling in the final session to remove Blackwood for 28, but Bonner and Da Silva added 45 to bring the West Indies to the end.

“When you see the scoreboard you will see that in this wicket they only scored 223 runs in 90 overs,” said Jayed, finishing the day with 2-46 from 18 overs.

“I think it’s 50-50 for both teams.”

The West Indies lead the series of two tie 1-0 after winning the first Test at Chattogram with three wickets.

With input from AFP