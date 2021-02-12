Darien drops interim tag, names Forget head football coach

Mike Forget, who was named interim coach of the Darien football program last February, is now the head coach of the Blue Wave, athletic director Chris Manfredonia confirmed Thursday.

Forget was Dariens’ defensive coordinator for eight years before taking over from former coach Rob Trifone, who had led Darien to three state titles and four FCIAC championships in 13 years.

He’s done a great job with us for nine years, including the last year when clearly there was a lot of setback, Manfredonia said. We just felt he deserved it so we were happy to have him (as a coach). We met and told him yesterday and emailed the team and parents today.

It feels great, and I was humbled by their decision to remove the intermediate tag, Forget said. I’m looking forward to getting through these COVID times where we can have a real season and get back to real football.

After Trifone stepped down in January 2020, Darien had started a coaching hunt, but was unable to complete the interview process with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district decided to make the football coach job a one-year job at the time, with Forget leading the team.

Manfredonia said judging by the feedback and emails they received, players and parents were very supportive of Forget.

Forget said the response from the kids was overwhelming.

When I recently applied for the position, they referred to the fact that many parents, players and alumni had come out of the woodwork to write emails in support of my becoming the full-time head coach, so that was overwhelming and I’m humbled by the opportunity to direct this program.

Former head coach at Ludlowe and assistant at Westhill and Masuk, Forget joined the Trifones Darien program in 2012 as a defensive coordinator. The Blue Wave became one of the state’s elite programs over an eight-year span, culminating in back-to-perfect seasons when they went 12-0 in 2015 and 13-0 in 2016.

Coach Trifone was like a brother to me, Forget said when he was named to replace Trifone in February. I was in Masuk High School with John Murphy when (Trifone) contacted me and said he wanted to work together. We’ve talked about it and the rest is history.

When the CIAC canceled 11-on-11 football due to the fall pandemic, the Blue Wave instead played in an independent league affiliated with the Fairfield County Football League, which runs a local youth program.

Although faced with uncertainty and ultimately reduced their independent season to just four games, Forget said the Blue Wave players handled the setback well.

Our children were excellent, said Forget. As we got through the start of the season, we weren’t sure what was going to happen, so the coaches and I just kept saying everything will be fine, this get through, this get through together, and that’s what we do. That’s what we did and the kids were great.

Forget said that the team is currently in the organization phase. The Darien weight room hasn’t opened yet, so the buses are sending emails with workouts to do at home, and some kids have gone to private companies to do the workouts.

Forget said they are hopeful that they can do more, possibly with spring and summer football.

Well, just wait and see. It’s a bit out of our hands, Forget said.

From Manfredonia’s perspective, it’s a comfortable feeling to have Forget at the helm of a program he’s been involved with for nearly a decade.

Mikes has been a coach with us for years, said Manfredonia. So it ensures continuity and a smooth transition on many different fronts.

