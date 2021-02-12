Dan Andrews confirms Victoria snap lockdown, what it means for Australian Open 2021 in Melbourne, tennis news

Tennis fans will be banned from the Australian Open from Saturday after Victoria announced a string of new restrictions as part of a five-day lockdown.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases related to Victoria’s hotel quarantine system grew overnight to 13, letting state government advisers set the framework for another lockdown.

The Victorian cabinet had an emergency meeting on Friday, and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced at a press conference this afternoon the new Stage Four restrictions, while outlining the difficulties of combating the mutant British strain of the virus.

As part of the lockdown, which takes place on Friday at 11:59 PM and lasts the same time until Wednesday, public gatherings are not allowed and as such fans in Melbourne Park are not allowed to watch the tennis for the next five days.

Professional athletes are considered “essential workers,” so the grand slam can go on, but only behind closed doors.

Mr Andrews said large-scale sporting events would function as a “workplace” rather than a “entertainment venue”. This means that the necessary staff can be present, but spectators are not.

The Australian Open released a statement Friday afternoon saying, “Tennis Australia continues to work with the government to ensure the health and safety of all.

“We let ticket holders, players and staff know that from Saturday, February 13, there will be no fans at the AO for five days.

“Full refunds are available to anyone who has tickets for these sessions and they will be advised on how to register as soon as possible.”

Tournament Director Craig Tiley told reporters that players, their support staff and essential personnel will still be allowed to be on site for the next five days as stars compete in a bubble format.

This means that players are only allowed to travel between Melbourne Park and their accommodation.

Nick Kyrgios has benefited immensely from the support of the local crowd in his two Australian Open matches and was able to play tonight’s blockbuster against world number three Dominic Thiem in his favorite John Cain Arena, where the fans worship him.

Kyrgios’ rabid base will still be there to cheer him over against Thiem, but if he wins, his next encounters will be very different.

A musty vibe is on the Aussie star’s tickets for all future matches, which has a major impact on his chances of progressing in the tournament.

“I know this is not where we wanted to be,” said Mr. Andrews. “However, we have all given so much, we have all done so much. We’ve built something precious and we have to make tough decisions and do tough things to defend what we’ve built.

“I am convinced that this short, sharp circuit breaker will be effective.

“We will be able to smother this. We will be able to prevent it from getting away from us.

“I want to be here on Wednesday next week to announce that these restrictions will be lifted, but I can’t do it alone. I need every Victorian to work with me and our team so we can get this to the ground and we can see this strategy working. “

Mr Andrews said he should assume the virus is spreading at a “light rate”.

“We might find that, because of the contact tracing that we’ve already done, because of these kinds of graphs and the thousands of hours of work that have passed over the last 10 days, that we don’t have this problem,” he said.

“The challenge is that I cannot wait a week to be proved right. We have to assume, based on advice, that there is transmission that we do not know and that it is not moving fast, it is moving at light speed.

And unless we make these decisions and limit movement in a brief, sharp circuit breaker event, we could be here in a week and regret not taking that advice.

“That’s not the way we’ve worked, and it won’t be the way we ever work.”

The first week of the Australian Open was largely cleared of COVID fears after it dominated the run-up.

Seventy-two players were forced into a hard 14-day lockdown after arriving in Melbourne, when individual people on three charter flights bringing in players from around the world gave positive tests.

There were another big scare days after the tournament when a staff member of a hotel that used to house positively tested players and told 600 players and officials to isolate themselves and get tested.

Order was restored when all tests were negative, but Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, has a new headache after the latest development.