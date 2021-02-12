Scaling up preparations for Tokyo Olympics – Punch Newspapers

IN the coming months, Nigerian sport will face a massive moment of truth as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off in Japan. Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports, set the tone in December by swearing that the days of the jamborees at the Olympics are over. It follows that the goal for Nigerian athletes is to reach the podium in the events they participate in. This is quite a challenge, as the difficult situations that hindered Team Nigeria in previous Games can still be felt. In order to break the terrible cycle of previous forays, preparations in Nigeria need a greater impetus.

The Games, the largest sporting event in the world, kicks off July 23, a year after they were originally scheduled to begin. The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably disrupted the Games’ calendar, causing a one-year delay until July 2021. All 205 countries billed for Tokyo are in the same shoes. In the case of Nigeria, it participates in 11 sports including track and field, weightlifting, wrestling, table tennis and boxing. Remarkably, it is the first time that both the men (DTigers) and the women (DTigress) play national basketball teams at the Olympic Games. It is a mighty achievement, but it cannot be compared to winning medals.

Preparations began in Pankshin (Plateau State) shortly after the national lockdown was lifted September last year, while phase two took place in Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory. For athletes who will compete with the very best in the world, these domestic camps cannot deliver what it takes to keep them in shape for Tokyo. First, the facilities available in the country have expired. The National Stadium in Abuja is a shadow of the real camps where top athletes elsewhere prepare for the Games. Likewise, the facilities at the National Stadium in Lagos have run down, a frustrating setback for the athletes.

Moreover, preparations are hampered by inadequate funding. In basketball, DTigress players still owe dues to win the Afrobasket Championships back-to-back in 2017 and 2019. According to Babs Ogunade, the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the body needs N2 billion to get the two teams up to date. to prepare for the Games. Poor funding is a burden to all sport in Nigeria. The Ministry of Sport achieved a budget performance of only 50 percent in 2020. In the year of the Olympics, the ministry received an allocation of N4 billion (personnel and overhead costs) and N9.9 billion for capital projects, Dare said. This is grossly insufficient.

It is in part why bonus payment scandals have shaken Team Nigeria’s camps at previous Olympics, All-Africa Games, African Cup of Nations and the World Cup (men and women). Nigeria was humiliated worldwide by this during the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil, when the U-23 football team was expelled from the hotel in the United States it used for training for the Games because the government failed to release money on time. It was the Dream Team VI skipper, Mikel Obi, who saved the day by paying the accrued bills from his personal funds. Embarrassingly, a Japanese surgeon, Katsuya Takasu, offered to reward the team for delayed bonuses during the Games; after the event, he donated $ 390,000 to the contingent for winning Nigeria’s only medal (a bronze) in Rio. This is a major challenge for the ministry.

Overall, Nigeria does not have much to celebrate from its previous participation in the Olympics. Since its debut at the 1952 Helsinki Games, it has won just 25 medals. Two gold medals came together in the Dream Team’s Atlanta 96, beating Argentina in the men’s soccer final and Chioma Ajunwa, who won the women’s long jump. The third gold was an upgraded copy at the Sydney 2000 Games after the US 4 × 400 meter men’s team was gutted for the use of banned drugs. The Nigeria’s biggest evictions were in Atlanta (six) and the 2008 Games in Beijing with five medals (no gold).

Nigeria miserably dropped its lines at the London 2012 Games and did not win a single medal. Athletics, where the country had a reputation for sprints, is in the doldrums because it has not won a medal there since two silver medals by Blessing Okagbare in the long jump and the 4x100m relay for women in Beijing 2008. There has to be Proper planning should be made to prevent a repeat of these embarrassing episodes.

Nigeria has more than often turned participation in the Games into jamborees. Official government delegations from the federal, state and local governments are larger than the competing athletes and coaches. As he promised, Dare has to make sure that this doesn’t happen in Tokyo. Only athletes and coaches are allowed to be on the Nigerian team.

There is no point in making money for the Games late in the year. To increase Team Nigeria’s chances, the federal government must release funds earmarked for the Games early.

In sports, thorough preparation is a proven formula for success. For now, the National Sports Festival, normally a biennial talent discovery event, is being organized epileptically. The Edo 2020 NSF, which could not hold up last year due to the pandemic, was postponed a third time to April in early February due to lack of funds. This prepares the ground to fail.

Time to scale up the level of preparation at home and abroad. By training and competing with the best, the athletes will be marbled to achieve better performance levels. This is normal all over the world. Since March last year, COVID-19 has been banned from training at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, USA. Boxing converted an abandoned supermarket store into a training center in mid-January 2021. The well-choreographed schedule will be followed by international tournaments for the American boxers in Bulgaria and Spain. The boxers will then compete in a camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California, ahead of America’s Olympic qualifying event in May. Nigeria must also prepare adequately.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]