Daytona 500 Odds: Expert Predictions, $ 600 Bet
Our NASCAR expert takes a look at the Daytona 500 odds and makes his predictions for gamblers looking for action during Sunday’s season opening race.
Denny Hamlin currently carries the unofficial but unenviable label as the best NASCAR driver to have never won a Cup Series championship. He’s also a top dog when it comes to NASCAR’s premier race, the Daytona 500.
As the cars and drivers line up for the start of Sunday 2021 of the 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Hamlin will become the first driver in the event’s 62-year history to win it three times in a row.
Daytona 500 odds
Daytona 500 Forecasts
Read our predictions and reasons for the choices of experts below.
Denny dominates Daytona
In auto racing, there are just too many variables to install drivers as a safety measure. Anything from a touring driver in a polished car to a broken engine can end races prematurely, even for the best drivers in the best car.
In a place like Daytona with high benches, in a high-pressure race like the 500, even more uncertainty awaits, as the cars run nose to tail in long lines at over 200 mph for most of the race, a wobble half the field. can take over.
Not only has Hamlin won a total of three 500s at DIS, he also has 10 top-five finishes in 30 starts in events on the 2.5-mile Daytona oval. His average finish is 12.61.
His secret, he said, is fast, fast Joe Gibbs Racing cars, great game plans and, luck.
Here’s a look at Hamlin’s biggest challengers.
Elliott more than just Mr. Popular
Hendrick Motorsports man of the moment Chase Elliott will aim to win his third cup race in a row when he finishes the 2020 season with wins in the Playoffs in Martinsville and the Championship 4 event in Phoenix.
Last year, in his fifth full season, he won five times on his way to the championship.
The son of former champion Bill Elliott, Chase has yet to win on the Daytona oval. His best finish came in the summer race there last August, when he came second. He finished 17th in his last two 500s.
On Sunday, he will have three teammates, including pole-sitter Alex Bowman, who will provide the help always needed in the Great American Race.
Team Penske gets a helping hand
Penske drivers Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney are all at +1100. If they all compete on the last round, they all go for the win, even if they have to ride by their teammates for that.
But team owner Roger Penske likes his drivers working together up to that point. This is big in a race at Daytona where teammates’ drafting and pushing plays a big part.
Logano has one win over Daytona in the 2015 500. He has five top-6 finishes in the 500.
Keselowski has one victory at the DIS oval, but it came in the 2016 summer race. In the 500, his best finishes were in 2013 and 2014 when he finished fourth and third respectively.
Both Logano and Keselowski have won cup championships. Blaney finished second twice in the 500. They came last year and in 2017.
Harvick: Experience a headliner
With several big stars of his age group retiring in recent years such as Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson Stewart-Haas Racings, Kevin Harvick is pretty much Mr. Experience when it comes to Cup Mate.
On Sunday, 45-year-old Havick will enter the Daytona track for the 40th time. During that time he has had two wins, one of which was the 500 in 2007. He finished second in the 500 twice.
He finished fifth last February. In the 2017 500, he led 50 laps.
On Thursday evening, Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, his teammate, Aric Almirola, took the win, so he should have help up front on Sunday.
