He’s a class player: Cummins praises Pant, says Australia should plan against him for the next series
- His intrepid approach has garnered praise from Australian pacesetter Pat Cummins, who believes Pant is a class player who knows his game very well.
UPDATED FEB 12, 2021 9:33 AM IST
Rishabh Pants’ evolution as a batsman was seen on the recently concluded Australia tour. In a series where Indias pride was at stake, Pant acted to take on the responsibilities. When a number of top performers were out with injuries, this young boy from Delhi saw India return home victorious.
His courageous 89 not-out knockout in the final Test shattered Australia’s great track record on the Gabba and sent India to the 2-1 series victory. His intrepid approach has garnered praise from Australian pacesetter Pat Cummins, who believes Pant is a class player who knows his game very well.
Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Cummins admitted that Pant is aware of his game and his scoring areas.
It’s sort of a spin of the coin because while Pujara was there the game didn’t move too fast, but once Rishabh enters it will start moving fast anyway. It’s one of those exciting times, I find, where you hope it works in your favor, but if it doesn’t, it’s going to be a little fun for the next hour or so, regardless, Cummins said.
He’s a class player, he plays the game up and out, it might seem kind of slapdash but he knows his game very well, he knows when to attack and what his scoring area is, so for the next series, we’ll have some time to spend, he added.
Earlier in the third Test in Sydney, Pant had hit 97 times. But once he was fired, India decided to close the store and the game ended in a draw as a result. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman is in rich form when he recently scored 91 runs in the first innings of the first Test against England, which India lost by 227 points.
