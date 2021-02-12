The Washington Football Teams re-signing Taylor Heinicke will not end their quest for the quarterback

The Washington football team re-signed Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract. Getty Images



It happened when he got back in the pocket on third and five with 2:26 over in the third quarter of the Washington Football Teams Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When under pressure, he dodged defenders, ran to the left along the sidelines and leaped into the air at the four-meter line. All six feet and an inch of him mattered as he extended the nose of the soccer ball just far enough to hit the orange pylon and score a touchdown. Chase Young ran to him to celebrate, pointing to No. 4, saying the name would soon go viral despite Washingtons eventual loss in the game.

Heinicke.

The Washington football team announced on Wednesday that playoff hero Taylor Heinicke has re-signed to a two-year contract. According to multiple reports, the contract is worth up to $ 8.75 million. Heinicke would have become a restricted free agent had he not been signed by Washington.

Heinicke joins Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez in the Washington quarterback room. Smith, 36, led the team to a 5-1 record in his six starts last season. He still has a two-year contract, but may consider retiring. Allen, 25, is recovering from ankle surgery after an injury he sustained in week 9. Montez, 24, was an undrafted free agent last season.

However, Heinickes’ signing doesn’t mean the Washington quarterback question has been answered. His contract includes salaries of $ 1 million and $ 1.5 million respectively in 2021 and 2022. The remainder can be earned in bonuses / incentives for a maximum value of $ 8.75 million. Heinicke is not projecting this contract into Washington’s starting line-up; it just means he has the chance to play for a spot.

It will be a competition, said Heinicke. I think that’s the best way to do it. If, say, the coach calls me a starter, a lot of people get a little complacent and things like that. We don’t want that.

Heinicke made a name for himself in Washington when he dove into the mast to score a touchdown [+] against the Buccaneers. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images



Head coach Ron Rivera has stressed that he is in no rush to find Washington’s next starting quarterback.

We need to make sure we find the right one, Rivera said in a press conference with the media on Feb. 3. That is the key. Is it necessary to find the right person now? No, not necessarily. We would love to, but as we go through this process we would exhaust all roads … Are we in a hurry? No. We want to make sure that we do this right and that we do it right.

Washington also has a significant off-season advantage due to the expected salary cap. Based on a projected base salary cap of $ 180.5 million each About the capthe soccer team is fifth in the league in available cap space with $ 39.6 million. This gives options to the soccer team and allows them to chase a signal caller who, according to new GM Martin Mayhew, is one of the most important qualities of a signal caller: leadership.

You need football intelligence to play the position, Mayhew said. You must have arm talent. Leadership is very important. One of the most important things I think is the football character. That’s all the preparation that goes into it, that’s understanding the game, that’s being mentally tough, that’s having a passion for it.

Rivera explained:

When you look at what we’ve done in the past [offensive coordinator] Scott Turner is part of a mobile quarterback situation that we have, kind of a pocket passer situation that we have. We can move things quickly, we can put things back, so we weren’t focused on one image. We were stuck with the right kind of person, the right kind of player for us in that regard.

Heinicke has shown a steadfastness of character during his nontraditional journey in the NFL. He had been out of the competition since 2019 and lived with his mom and sister while continuing to work out at a local gym. Heinicke was taking math classes at Old Dominion University when Washington signed him to the practice squad on December 8.

Heinicke said he earned respect from his teammates by studying in the locker room when no one was around.

I just entered the facility and was trying to sort things out, Heinicke said. I knew this might be my last chance so I was going to make the most of it.

Heinicke knows Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner from their time together in Carolina. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images



In his playoff start against Tampa Bay, Heinicke completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Earlier in his NFL career, Heinicke played six games with the Carolina Panthers with one start in 2018. He originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2015, where he played for Turner.

He has always believed in me, Heinicke said of Turner. I want to be faithful to him. He’s come this far, and I want to stay with him. I think it is something very special that we started.

As much as Heinicke is grateful for the opportunity to compete in Washington in any capacity, he is grateful for the stability of a two-year deal.

I never felt like I had two feet in the door, Heinicke said. I’ve always felt like I fought to make it to the practice squad or even to make it to 53. It’s always been a foot in, a foot out. Now I really feel there is a bit more security out there.

Heinicke will not become complacent, however. He said he is still the man who dived for the pylon and always will be.

I get it – just say I started in week 2 – I’m not diving into that pylon. I go for that first down, get out, and I have four more downs to get a touchdown. But my style of playing with stretching my feet and things like that, I think that’s part of my game and I don’t see myself changing that in any way.