RI-born Fontaine is now elevating women’s hockey

Skylar Fontaine is a photographer of sunsets over the Charles River. Skylar Fontaine is a yoga practitioner. Skylar Fontaine is a sister and a daughter.

Skylar Fontaine is also one of the greatest players in Northeastern University’s long history of hockey.

Born in East Greenwich, Fontaine has been a dominant force in her time with the Huskies. The senior is currently an anchor with a squad that ranks third in the country, earning its 100th career point in January.

Associate head coach Nick Carpenito simply sums up Fontaine’s excellence on skates.

I see one of the most dynamic players playing college hockey, said Carpenito. She is an incredible skater. She has an incredible attacking ability. She reads pieces very well. She makes great passes. She’s just an incredibly insultingly gifted player overall.

Fontaine comes from a sports family. Her grandfather played baseball at Providence College and her mother was a college softball player at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Her older sister, Alex Tancrell-Fontaine, played hockey at Union College in New York. Her younger brother, Gunnarwolfe, is a freshman on the Northeastern men’s team.

Growing up in that environment, Fontaine grew as an athlete.

Growing up was so competitive, Fontaine said. We would always shoot pucks in the dead end and have some fun. I think the most competitive nature came when we were older. My sister was in college, which was a very different world to us because we were younger, so we always supported her and looked up to her.

As a student at East Greenwich High, Fontaine played on the schoolboy team for two seasons before moving to club hockey. She also attended the USA Hockey National Development Camp for four years.

Even in the more physical boy’s game against bigger competition, Fontaine made an impression on the ice.

It was incredible how effective she was, Carpenito said. She is not a big player. Even though she was smaller, she was not afraid [of]the physical play and she skated circles around these kids because of the sheer speed she had.

When it came to colleges, Fontaine paid a visit to Providence before visiting Northeastern. The visit to Boston sealed the deal for her.

I spoke to a few schools and went to visit a few times, but honestly, Northeastern thought about my second visit and knew right away it was where I needed to be, Fontaine said. The technical staff is very open and honest about everything. It was an interesting process and I think it is different for everyone. For me it went very quickly.

Despite being a blueliner, Fontaine has been one of the team’s top scorers for the past two years. After a campaign of 14 points as a freshman, she achieved 39 points as a sophomore and 42 last season.

Shes has been named one of the first team Hockey East All-Star each of the last two seasons.

She’s just as good a defense. She was a plus-44 as a sophomore and a plus-49 last year, which equaled the national lead. She was named Hockey Easts’ best defensive player last season.

One of the most overlooked aspects of her game is her defensive skills, as she always puts in so many points, Carpenito said. She’s also incredible defensively. Her footwork allows her to close the room quickly and she escapes a one woman. She looks at her, she always works hard and asks a lot of questions. I think that’s what every elite athlete should do.

As the season progresses into the pandemic, her senior campaign has stopped and started several times. The Huskies have seen five games postponed and did not play a game for three weeks in late December and January.

Fontaine said the close proximity of the team has kept everyone accountable and motivated through the chaos.

We used it day by day and hoped we would go to the games on the weekend, “she said,” and when we get there we’ll just play like it’s our last and try to do the best we can and see where the season takes us.