The Oakland Ashes are in the process of wrapping up their entire off-season in the first two weeks of February, and they took another step Friday morning to strengthen their bullpen.

The Ashes swapped four players with the Los Angeles Dodgers and acquired left-wing reliever Adam Kolarek and outfield prospect Cody Thomas reports Jeff Passan of ESPNIn return, Oakland sends two prospects to Los Angeles, infielder Sheldon Neuse and pitcher Gus Varland

In Kolarek (pronounced koh-LAIR-ick), the As gets a 32-year-old groundball specialist who is coming off a phenomenal season. The left-handed placed an ERA below 1.00 in 19 innings and Statcast also liked his performance.

Kolarek, 2020: 0.95 ERA, 19 ip, 13 Ks, 14 BB, 1 HR, 3.14 FIP, .250 xwOBA

He doesn’t strikeouts, but he avoids trouble by limiting walks, keeping the ball in the park, and putting his batted balls on the ground. Last year, he caused grounders 63% of the time, and as of early 2019, his 65.4% rate is the third highest in the entire majors (after Zack Britton and Aaron Bummer).

He has consistently done a good job of stranding his inherited runners, scoring just 23% in his career and never more than 30% in a season (league average is about 32%). He also found success holding late leads as a setup guy, converting four saves and 36 holdings with just three odds at a 93% sterling rate. He has notable platoon splits for his career, dominating left batters but with some sensitivity to right wingers.

While 2020 was Kolareks’ brightest ERA so far, it was also effective for two years before that, in all the same ways. His ERA was in the 3 range both years, his FIP was 3.62, his xwOBA points were below .300 both times, with the same overall 63% percentage, and his added odds of winning were always positive. It all came together in a special way last summer, but all he did was what he always does.

As you would expect from a lefty groundball reliever, Kolarek doesn’t throw hard. His main weapon is an 89 mph sinker that can spin up to 92, although he occasionally mixes a four-sail that averages 91 and goes above 94. The rest of its offering is split between a quality slider and a change that looks to be beaten. And while none of it comes at a particularly fast speed, it does bring the funk into its episode, with some sidearm action.

While Kolarek comes to Oakland from the Dodgers, where he helped win a World Series ring last year, he has spun a lot in his professional career. He was originally drafted by the Mets in 2010 (11th round), then spent time in the Orioles, Rays and Braves organizations before settling with Tampa Bay in 2017 and making a brief MLB debut that summer. He eventually stayed with the majors with the Rays until he was traded to LA on the 2019 deadline, then faced his old club in the Fall Classic last October.

As for the administrative details, he’s still making around league minimum salary and won’t reach arbitration until next winter. He has four seasons of team control, and will become a free agent after 2024. He has never been on the injured list during his time in the majors and was sane by the minors.

The addition of Kolarek adds an exciting arm to a bullpen that was shredded by free agency looking for new stars. He’s the second lefty-reliever they’ve acquired this winter after Nik Turley, or the third as new starter Cole Irvin is out of the pen, joining fellow lefthanded Jake Diekman and a long list of promising judges.

Cody Thomas

Oakland also picked up a prospect in the trade, outfielder Cody Thomas. The 2016 draftee (13th round) played as high as Double-A in 2019 (108 wRC + and 23 homers, at the age of 24) and ranks 29th on MLB Pipelines list of Dodgers prospectsPipeline gives the left-handed batter the following scouting scores:

Thomas: Hit 40 | Power 55 | Enter 50 | from Arm 55 | Field 50 | Total 45

In their report, they praise his power, but at the expense of contact, so one stat to keep an eye out for is his strikeout percentage (27.1% in Double-A). They profile him as a corner outfielder, but with decent speed and athleticism in his frame of 64, allowing him to spend time in the center even earlier in his career. FanGraphs offered similar advice last winter, with optimism about his risky profile and the chance of becoming a higher replacement platoon RF, including a note that he has yet to fail on a baseball field.

Now for the part you just can’t catch up. Thomas was excellent preparation for high school, but his stock fell when he did instead attended the University of Oklahoma to play quarterback for their soccer teamThat’s the same school that Kyler Murray played for, winning the Heisman as their QB and then securing his first-round selection by the Ashes to go to the NFL. The difference is, Thomas’s fortunes on the college roster didn’t come anywhere near either, so he stuck with baseball.

Neuse & Varland

The A’s gave up two potential clients in this trade, and Athletics Nation liked them both.

The first is Sheldon Neuse, who was about to win number 8 on our Community Prospect List. He was in the running for the second base job in Oakland this spring, after a proper audition there in 2019. He has more experience at third base, but with enough athleticism to be versatile and a promising right-handed bat that seems to generate liners and hits wherever he plays.

The other is Gus Varland, a semicircular sleeper whose high spin speeds were encouraging. The right-handed set dominant stats in his short pro debut, but then went down with Tommy John surgery, so it’s a question mark, but a promising lottery ticket that would certainly have made our CPL Top 30 this winter.

Analysis

This is a good trade. Overall, the As got equal or better value, improved their team for 2021 in a way they specifically wanted, they didn’t add paychecks, and their headline acquisition complements the long-term.

Kolarek is good. Think of him as a setup man version of TJ McFarland, who was middle-relief groundball lefty in Oakland last year. And if Kolarek stays good, he can hang around for a long time, although you can never predict the distant future of relievers. This is just the kind of relief pitcher I wanted the Ash to pick up this winter lefty, established but inexpensive, and with late inning experience. Ticked all the boxes, and now he gets to send those grounders to Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Elvis Andrus.

The return stings a bit, but you have to give something to get something and Kolarek is worth paying for. I love Neuse and it’s easy to worry if the next Max Muncy Hindsight Regret is in Los Angeles, but the Athletics Nation community has guessed it’s a trading chip since the day it was acquired in 2017, and deeply inside we all knew it was going to happen. happen eventually. This is a perfect result, providing the upgrade they specifically needed as they entered a competitive season.

As for Varland, maybe they sold little from his injury, or maybe they cashed in on his remaining stock instead of betting on his return from surgery, only time will tell. Either way, they got nothing for him, and Thomas could take his place as a particularly interesting sleeper in the bottom half of our CPL.

According to Baseball trade values, the As was slightly ahead in value, close enough to be about the same, but by no means bad for Oakland. Neuse and Kolarek were close to a match, but Thomas had a higher rating than Varland.

The bottom line is twofold. The Axis traded from a position of depth for a position of need, from their competition (logjam?) At second base to their promising but lean bullpen. They also traded some future for the present on their competitive 2021 roster, sending an MLB-ready prospect for an MLB-based pitcher. Both swaps make sense for Oakland, and both teams fared well in this deal.

Timetable update

