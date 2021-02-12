The only player the Washington Football Team should trade

Let me start by noting that, contrary to the title of this short essay, the Washington Football Team does not have to trade anyone.

If you think that’s a bit of a bait and switch, guilty as charged. But that’s a good thing. After decades of mismanagement, the Washington Football Team is finally making smart football decisions. Not all have succeeded, and future missteps are inevitable. But the current management team packs a lot more than they lack, and that’s a glorious departure from the days of Vinny Cerrato and Bruce Allen.

When I say Washington should trade a player, I really mean they should trade him. Of course, if you asked the fans, they would say that the player to be traded is box safety Landon Collins. But I’m not going there. Collins has a big contract and didn’t produce very well in 2020. Rookie Kam Curl came in very well after an injury at the end of the season from Collins.

Nevertheless, it would be difficult to trade in Collins. It’s not so much his contract or his underperformance in 2020. He’s not the train wreck that some fans seem to think he is. It’s more a matter of his injury. There are teams out there who might be willing to take on that contract, but only when he proves he’s fully recovered and hasn’t lost anything physically.

So if the Washington Football Team could find a trading partner for Landon Collins, I assume they would take that opportunity. But I don’t think they will find one.

They would find one – more than one I think – for Daron Payne