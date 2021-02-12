Sports
Women’s tennis opens the 2021 season on Saturday against Coppin State
For the first time in 11 months, Saint Joseph’s women’s tennis team returns to the league as the Hawks host Coppin State on Saturday in their indoor nest, the Upper Dublin Sports Center.
(Please note that in accordance with health practitioners’ guidelines regarding COVID-19, all home games of Saint Joseph will be played in the month of February without spectators present. A decision on events in March and April will be made on a later time.)
Prior to the team’s first game of the year, head coach Ian Crookenden shared some insights into the squad.
How excited are you and the team to get back on track?
IC: I think it’s going to be a patchwork quilt [this season] because we have such a young squad rebooting now will basically end their first calendar year of the league, so of course the excitement is high. They really haven’t had that much team experience yet, so this is something the team is really looking forward to.
What has been the most challenging part of the 2020-21 school year for the team so far?
IC: I think the most challenging part was combining the personal and virtual learning environments. The impact was felt as our fall numbers were not as high as we expected; the effect on much of the squad is that studying without going to class regularly is a totally different way of learning, so that put a little extra pressure on them. At the same time, they want their tennis to improve so that plus the restrictions on conditioning really affected things. The hardest part was keeping them updated on what the situation is like and looking ahead to when we can start competing.
You only have one new player on the team this season. How much of a difference will it make to have a somewhat experienced group coming back this season, especially in light of all the challenges everyone faces?
IC: When I say we have a young team, one part of growing and gaining experience is match play, and that’s what they don’t have, so in a way we’re a little bit older and more experienced in our success and our growth and development. But in terms of competition experience, we are still a very young team, and it will show. However, I think there will be faster acceleration to better results this spring than I expected last spring because of the extra time and effort they put into it. Still, the lack of match experience for many of these players will show a slow improvement, but it will be a faster improvement than last spring.
What do you hope to see from the selection this season?
IC: I hope we see more maturity of the battle and that things we’ve worked on will hold up under the pressure of match play as we’ve practiced extensively with basic techniques and made changes that were necessary for individual players. We want to see that, with the extended practice time, that has become more ingrained, and that they will not return to the junior level poses and junior level playing styles. That’s what I hope to see this spring when we get a few games under our belt.
What do you think is the group’s greatest strength when pursuing the Atlantic 10 Championship?
IC: I think our greatest strength is that we are deep. We have talent in every position so deep that if we are affected by injury or health issues, it will have less of an impact. That kind of depth of selection is something we didn’t enjoy much in the past; if someone is incapable of performing, we have reserves and bench players who are eager and ready to fill the spot and hopefully they will seize that opportunity and do a fantastic job.
After meeting Coppin State on Saturday, the Hawks will host Chestnut Hill at the Upper Dublin Sports Center on February 20.
