This is why Wisconsin has one of college hockey’s most dangerous power plays | College





Both goals from last Saturday came shortly after a pass through the center of the ice, an event that forces the goalkeeper and penalty-killers to reset positions. “As you can see with our shooters, they have quick releases,” said Strobel. “And they know if they have half a second to go from side to side, the goalkeeper also has to get from the strong side leg back to the weak side leg and the puck can sometimes move faster than its body,” especially if you have a man who can really release the puck as quickly as possible. “ Chances are, something is left open when a defense that is one player short, the puck carrier, must respect the ability to pass and the traffic in front of the net. And penalty killers have to worry about the two most dangerous players in college hockey since the start of 2021.Caufield and Holloway both have 21 points over their last 10 games with a new look. Early goals set a tone for the Badgers hockey team Caufield typically operates from the left at the power play, with a dangerous one-timer from the circle waiting. But he and Holloway have occasionally switched sides with positive results. “I think we just read each other really well,” said Holloway. “I know in practice that one important thing that ‘Strobey’ has been busy with is moving the puck and shooting through it. Before trying to find the perfect shot. Now every shot to the net is a good shot. “

