Iowa Basketball: Week 12 Weekend Watch Guide
With college football officially in the rearview mirror, Iowa Hawkeye fans can devote their collegiate attention to basketball for the next several months. While that obviously means tuning in to all Iowas games, it also means being aware of other games going on around the country. After all, this is an Iowa team that wants to win not only a Big Ten championship, but a national championship as well.
So, every week until Selection Sunday, you should mark matches to watch every weekend with a band with our Hawkeye interests.
Here’s what to look for in week 12 of college basketball season.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are kicking off the weekend on a winning note for the first time in a while, but will have their hands full as they strive for the season of Michigan state at the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. That’s a 1:30 pm tip you can catch on FOX. But that’s not the only game worth checking out this weekend, as the March Madness countdown means Hawkeye fans have serious interests around the house.
This week has a fairly limited line-up on Friday nights. There is only one game with a top 25 team and it is simply a Big Ten game. Nebraska is hosting # 6 Illinois in a game where Iowa fans are supposed to be rooting against the Illini, but there’s no hope of an upset here. Nebraska sucks and of course Iowa didn’t get a chance to beat Hoiberg and the Huskers earlier this year. Now the conference doesn’t seem interested in rearranging that particular game after Michigan State has been stuffed down our throats in the span of five games-in-eleven days. But I digress.
Saturday is of course the big day for college hoops. There are a ton of games on deck, including three in the Big Ten. Of course, Iowa is on FOX in Michigan State at 1:30 am. That is preceded by Indiana at # 4 Ohio state at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Were there at IU as a win could bump Iowas lost at home to the Hoosiers to Q1 and losing to OSU clearly helps Iowa in the Big Ten rankings.
The last Big Ten game of the day has Northwestern at # 25 RutgersHawkeye fans remember the last time Iowa defeated the Scarlet Knights and then they hit a 5-game losing slip. We need them to avoid that this time and get stuck in Q1.
Outside of the conference, there are 12 other games with at least one ranked team after a few good ones have already been postponed (not to go on full tangent, but it’s certainly useful that Baylor had their match with # 1 Gonzaga, # 13 Texas, # 12 Oklahoma and now versus # 7 Texas Tech and postponed a few matchups with # 14 West Virginia without any plausible way to reschedule).
Here’s a rundown of the most notable for Iowa fans to follow (team to root for in bold
- # 12 Oklahoma at # 14 West Virginia – 12pm on ESPN +
- TCU at # 13 Texas – 12pm on LHN
- # 16 Tennessee on LSU – 1pm on ESPN
- Georgia at # 11 Alabama – 2:30 pm on SECN
- Arkansas at # 10 Missouri – 3:00 pm on ESPN2
- # 5 Villanova Bee # 19 Creighton – 4 p.m. on FOX
- North Carolina at # 9 Virginia – 5:00 p.m. on ESPN
Not related to the above, but my goodness can the Big 12 get it together and get on a real TV? You have a few prime time ranked teams going on ESPN + and the Longhorn network. Get it together.
With such a tough Saturday, Sunday is pretty light on college hoops. There are only a few top 25 games, but there are three games in the Big Ten. Two of those will feature unranked teams as Nebraska travels to Penn State at 2pm on BTN and Minnesota travels to Maryland at 6pm on FS1. As noted in our weekly magazine bracesology breakdown, Iowa is rooting for Penn State and Minnesota a bit here to support the Hawkeyes resumption.
The other game on Sunday to keep an eye on is # 3 Michigan at # 21 Wisconsin. That’s a 12-hour tip on CBS. Depending on your belief, this is a win-win or lose-lose. A loss in Michigan brings Iowa a little closer to the top of the Big Ten standings and could potentially be the start of a settlement that could help the Hawkeyes climb the seed line.
But a win in Wisconsin would keep them ahead of Iowa in the Big Ten standings, which the Badgers are already half a game ahead of the Hawkeyes, and could put them ahead of Iowa on the starting line. Currently Joe Lunardi has both teams as 4 seeds, but a win over the # 3 team in the nation would certainly be a differentiator.
