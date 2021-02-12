Today’s glitz and glamor is part of almost every cricketer lives. Long gone are the days when cricket only pleased men. Today, cricket is not just limited to scoring runs or sportsmanship for the sake of cricket fans. Cricket is a whole industry and almost all cricket players are gradually becoming the face of magazines, newspapers, brands and advertisements.

The game of cricket has revolutionized the past decades. The female fans have also recognized the cricketers and this has resulted in more sponsorships and more income, eventually becoming a celebrity. Cricket players now have a responsibility to take care of their fans and admirers and behave accordingly. In this feature, we look ahead to the 10 sexiest cricketers in international cricket today.

10 sexiest cricketers currently in international cricket

1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the most outstanding cricketer, not just in India but the whole world today. The most prominent reason is that he makes head turns both on and off the field. Kohli is the complete package, whether he’s batting, fielding, or even practicing before a match, you just can’t take your eyes off him.

Kohli is a true gentleman which is why he is still the country’s heartthrob. The Indian captain is blessed with a charisma that few have ever had in the history of cricket. Kohli is undoubtedly the sexiest cricketer in the world breaking records both on and off the field.

