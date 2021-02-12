Coach Ian Duvenhage Achieves 200th Vanderbilt Victory – The Vanderbilt Hustler

In his 16th season at the West End, Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis trainer Ian Duvenhage took his 200th victory last weekend.

In addition to numerous outstanding achievements, men’s tennis trainer Ian Duvenhage can now add his 200th victory at Vanderbilt to his collection of awards. Coach Duvenhage is in the middle of his 16th season as head coach at Vanderbilt, taking number 200 on Saturday with a 6-1 win over the Lipscomb Bisons at Currey Tennis Center.

Admittedly, Duvenhage says the milestone was approaching him.

I had no idea, said Duvenhage. When Ryan [Lipman], my assistant coach, said Congratulations afterwards, I was really amazed.

He may have been surprised by his latest achievement, but his continued success in peer coaching is the product of years of hard work and player development.

Born in South Africa, Duvenhage has an impressive track record from his previous coaching stops with over 35 years of experience as a head coach. Shortly after graduating from the University of Miami, he led his alma mater’s women’s program to a No. 2 national rankings in 1985. Duvenhage then detailed his consistent success with the Hurricanes in a head-coaching performance with the Florida Gators men’s team in 1988, where he won two SEC titles and coached four NCAA champions in 13 seasons at the helm.

After the 2001 season, Duvenhage left Gainesville to become NCAA singles champion Jeff Morrisons personal coach in 1999, who traveled the world to Grand Slam tournaments including Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the US Open and the French Open. Led by Duvenhages, Morrison achieved a world singles rankings of 85, taking on Roger Federer and Andy Roddick, in addition to defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero, champion at the French Open in 2003.

While coaching on tour, Duvenhage wasn’t sure he would ever return to collegiate tennis, but current Vanderbilt tennis assistant coach Geoff Macdonald was partly responsible for bringing him to Nashville.

I said to Geoff McDonald years ago, If I ever coach anywhere other than Florida, Vanderbilt would be the only place I would really be interested in coaching. Duvenhage said. Fast forward 10 years, I was coaching on tour and I picked up the phone, and it was Geoff. He said, would you still be interested in coaching at Vanderbilt? And I said: Absolutely.

In his 16 seasons at the West End, Duvenhage has built Vanderbilt into one of the most respected programs in the country, as well as a consistent NCAA tournament contender. The 2013 season was a peak year for the Commodores as they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and now saw assistant Ryan Lipman become the first ITA All-American of Duvenhage’s tenure with Vanderbilt.

It is an enormous luxury to have [Lipman] on staff, Duvenhage said. We sometimes make jokes that were like an old married couple because we think alike at the same time and we can almost finish each other’s sentences. I don’t even think of myself as the head coach and him as the assistant – I just feel like we’re working together.

Coaches Duvenhage and Lipman do not lack experience, but the pandemic has brought new challenges for everyone. Nevertheless, the Commodores have continued to practice and compete with the same effort and dedication.

I find these last 10-11 months so strange that I don’t really know what to expect. I take it one day at a time, said Duvenhage. We still have a lot of work to do and we need to get better, but they are fun to work with and they work hard.

The Commodores hope to add to Coach Duvenhages’ total win when they face Illinois State at home on Saturday, February 13.