Western Hockey League has approved the hosting of Hub Center in Regina – WHL Network

Calgary, Alta. The Western Hockey League today announced that it has received approval from public health officials from the Saskatchewan government to play at a Hub Center in Regina, allowing the WHLs Saskatchewan and Manitoba-based teams in the East Division to open their season on Friday. , 12 March.

The WHL appreciates the cooperation we have received from both the governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba in their efforts to make a safe return to play in the East Division, said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. With our extensive protocols and necessary approvals, we look forward to starting playing in Regina and enabling our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system.

Operating in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, seven WHL Clubs will form the East Division, including the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg ICE. The WHL has agreed that all East Division games during the 2020-21 regular season will be played exclusively at the Brandt Center in Regina, under an approved WHL Hub Center model.

The WHL East Division schedule kicks off Friday, March 12. The WHLs East Division is playing a 24-game Regular Schedule, which will be announced at a later date. Based on the approved WHL protocols, the schedule will be played exclusively at the Brandt Center in Regina with training in the adjacent Co-operators Center.

The WHL has developed a comprehensive set of protocols and believes that the protective Hub environment will provide a high standard of security not only for players and staff, but also for the Regina community at large. WHL players and staff from clubs in Saskatchewan and Manitoba will begin self-quarantine on February 20 and will report to the WHL Hub Center in Regina on February 27, where they will have to undergo COVID-19 testing on arrival, followed by an additional quarantine period . Players and staff will then undergo a second COVID-19 test before being allowed to participate in team activities.

WHL Clubs are also committed to providing private PCR testing through DynaLIFE Medical Labs to ensure that there is no additional burden on public health. Players are tested upon arrival at their WHL Club and again before participating in team activities. DynaLIFE’s PCR tests are considered a gold standard for COVID-19 testing and were used in Edmonton during the NHLs Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The WHL will implement an ongoing weekly private PCR testing strategy. If at any time during the season a WHL Club has one or more players or staff members test positive for COVID-19, the Club must suspend Club activities for a minimum of 14 days.

Improved screening for all WHL players, team personnel and officials will also take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature examinations and symptom monitoring via the WHL Athlete RMS mobile application. Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times, except when competing on ice for competitions and training. WHL coaches must wear masks at all times, including while practicing and behind the bench during matches.

When the WHL returns to play in the East Division, spectators are not allowed to enter the WHL facilities. WHL fans can look forward to the launch of a brand new live streaming service that will deliver the excitement of WHL hockey straight to their homes. Details about the new WHL Live will be announced shortly.

With the East Division’s start date confirmed for March 12, the WHL has three divisions ready to open the regular season, starting with the Central Division on Friday, February 26 and the US Division on Friday, March 19. The WHL continues to work with government health authorities in British Columbia to set a start date for the WHLs BC Division. BC Health Authority approval is required for the WHLs BC Division to play again.

Considered the world’s best development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL is made up of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the US Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading provider of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading hockey scholarship provider with more than 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of your choice. Each season, WHL players are also the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.