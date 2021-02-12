Crusaders replace Renegades at table tennis summit





Sport Jonathan Ramnanansingh

Yuvraaj Dookram of Hillview Renegades plays a shot during a previous game in the Table Tennis Champions League. Dookram won once and lost one more to Solo Crusaders in the Himalaya Club on Thursday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB – Solo Crusaders topped the Table Tennis Champions League standings on Thursday after beating Hillview Renegades 3-1 as the action resumed at the Himalaya Club in Barataria. Two wins from veteran player Anthony “Sandfly” Brown and another from Andrew Alexander saw Solo Crusaders Hillview Renegades jump to pole position. In the opening game, Yuvraaj Dookram of Hillview Renegades defeated N’Kosi Rouse 11-4, 11-6 and 11-9. Brown leveled the proceedings, but it took five games to beat Kenneth Premanand. the Hillview Renegades player won the opening game 7-11 but Brown took the next two 11-7, 11-1. Premanand played it again 9-11, but Brown took the fifth game 11-5. Andrew Alexander then put Solo Crusaders ahead by beating veteran Franklyn Seechan 11-3, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 in another five-game thriller. Brown completed the win with a clinical dispatch of Dookram 14-12, 11-8, 11-3. Because of his heroics with the racket, Brown was named the Toppers Most Valuable Player of the competition. Solo Crusaders (13 pts) are now at the top of the leaderboard, followed by Hillview Renegades (11 pts) and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) with ten points respectively. QPCC can join Solo Crusaders at the top on Saturday as they compete against the basemented D’Abadie Youths at the D’Abadie Community Center from 7pm. WASA (ten points), Southerners (nine points), Servivors (eight points) and D’Abadie Youths (seven points) complete the table with seven teams.







